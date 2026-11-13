Preview: Finland vs San Marino - prediction, team news, lineups

Finland will conclude their Nations League C campaign on Sunday, when they welcome San Marino to Bolt Arena.

The hosts come into the final clash of the group stage in third place with seven points, while the visitors are last in fourth with no points, though neither can secure promotion.

Match preview

Finland are certain of their place in Nations League C in the next iteration of the competition, but because second-placed Belarus have 10 points and boast a better head-to-head record, the highest they can finish is third.

The hosts' hopes of promotion ended when the lost 2-0 against Albania on November 12, which was their second consecutive defeat.

It was also the third time in four games that they failed to score, though they have only conceded four goals in the group stage so far.

Head coach Jacob Friis deserves credit for his team's resilience at home given they have won four, drawn one and lost just one of their last six outings as hosts.

Finland kept two clean sheets in those six home clashes, while they did not concede more than one goal in any of those matches.

© Imago

San Marino would have been relegated in previous editions of the Nations League, but Nations League D will not exist from 2028-29, meaning they cannot be demoted.

It would be wrong to suggest the visitors have improved in any meaningful way, but after conceding 10 goals in their opening three group matches, conceding four times in their next two clashes could be seen as a small step in the right direction.

Manager Roberto Cevoli was in the dugout when his team were beaten 7-0 by Finland on September 26, and another loss this weekend would be his country's eighth consecutive defeat against their hosts.

The visitors' have failed to win any of their last 20 fixtures in all competitions, with the nation only earning one draw in that period, and a loss on Sunday would extend their losing streak to eight games.

San Marino have also lost each of their 10 most recent away trips, a stretch in which they scored just five goals.

Finland Nations League form:

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D

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L

L

Finland form (all competitions):

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W

D

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L

L

San Marino Nations League form:

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L

L

L

L

San Marino form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Armando Babani/ZUMA Press Wire

Finland have two players suspended for Sunday's match, with centre-back Miro Tenho having been sent off against Albania, while midfielder Adam Markhiev has now accumulated too many yellow cards.

Robert Ivanov came on in defence late in the game against Albania, and he can be expected to partner Tony Miettinen on Sunday.

In the middle of the pitch, Anssi Suhonen may be selected to feature alongside Kaan Kairinen and Leo Walta.

San Marino will hope that central defenders Marco Pasolini and Dante Rossi can protect shot-stopper Edoardo Colombo.

Fausto Salicioni is yet to find the back of the net in seven appearances for the national team, but he could be given another chance to impress alongside Nicola Nanni.

Finland possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Stahl, Miettinen, Ivanov, Lahteenmaki; Kairinen, Suhonen, Walta; Svanback, Pohjanpalo, Hakans

San Marino possible starting lineup:

Colombo; Fabbri, Pasolini, Rossi, Giocondi; Meloni, Della Balda, Capicchioni, Zannoni; Salicioni, Nanni

We say: Finland 4-0 San Marino

There is no reason to think that San Marino can pull off a miraculous victory and defy their Nations League form.

Finland may be disappointed about their failure to earn promotion, but against a team as porous as the visitors, anything other than a comfortable home win would be surprising.

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