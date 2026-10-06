West Ham vs. QPR team news: FIFA complaint emerges as national team says London club broke regulations

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is seemingly at the centre of a FIFA complaint that is due to be made by Finland.

The Championship returns on Friday evening with the London derby between West Ham United and QPR.

However, the game being moved from the weekend put QPR in a predicament involving Kamara, who has spent the international break with a nation that he has represented on 72 occasions.

Finland have made the trip to Belarus for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League fixture, with Kamara having made two 45-minute appearances in the last two games.

Nevertheless, it has been revealed by Finland football association general secretary Marco Casagrande to Helsingin Sanomat that QPR are in line to receive a FIFA complaint after Kamara abruptly left the squad to return to England.

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Why could QPR receive FIFA punishment over Kamara?

Casagrande said: "It is really unfortunate that he is being put in a situation where he has to make a really difficult choice in practice due to pressure from the club.

"The regulations are very clear. In our view, they were not followed in this instance. The player is in a difficult position. We regret it, and of course, understand it.

"We will certainly inform FIFA. The player has not been available for the entire international match window, as the regulations say he should be. After that, it is up to FIFA how they proceed with the matter."

Kamara is said to have already booked his departure flight before it became apparent to Finland that QPR had requested his return.

FIFA regulations say that the national team must give permission for a player to return to his club earlier than planned, and for the player to represent his club within five days of his return.

Therefore, QPR seemingly need to request permission for Kamara to play on Friday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

QPR facing Kamara backlash

Kamara has completed the 90 minutes in two of QPR's last three fixtures, while he has made seven appearances in total.

Nevertheless, choosing, allegedly, to recall the midfielder in the manner in which they seem to have done has only reduced the chances of the 30-year-old playing against West Ham.

Their supporters are likely to have preferred for QPR to have complied with the regulations and had Kamara on the substitutes' bench than risk his participation in an important game.