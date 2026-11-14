Arsenal news: Max Dowman breaks another record on historic England appearance

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman made another piece of history when he represented England Under-21s on Friday night.

Despite recent criticism from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, the 16-year-old continues to be fast-tracked for both club and country.

As well as already making 19 appearances for Arsenal's first team, the winger has made an array of appearances for England at youth level.

Dowman had already earned 13 caps for England at Under-19 level before being handed a call-up to Lee Carsley's Under-21 squad for the November international break.

That gave Dowman the chance to make history versus Portugal on Friday night.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Arsenal starlet Dowman makes England Under-21s history

Carsley named Dowman on the substitutes' bench for the showdown at Ashton Gate.

A first-half goal from Afonso Moreira made the difference as Portugal earned a 1-0 victory at the home of Championship club Bristol City.

However, Dowman became the youngest ever representative of England Under-21s when he was introduced as a 61st-minute substitute.

Jude Bellingham had previously held the feat for six years, having made his debut aged 17 years, two months and six days when facing Kosovo in 2020.

In comparison, Dowman featured on Friday night aged 16 years, 10 months and 13 days.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

What next for Max Dowman?

Dowman will now hope to be handed his first England Under-21s start when France are the opponents on Monday night.

As he is still serving a domestic ban, Dowman remains suspended for Arsenal's Premier League game at Newcastle United on November 21.

However, he is expected to be part of the squad for the Champions League encounter versus Borussia Dortmund on November 24.