Arsenal transfer news: Gunners in Antonio Nusa 'boost' as RB Leipzig position becomes clear

Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their quest to sign RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.

The Gunners are currently enjoying a break from action after opening up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta will take the positives from having recently defeated the likes of Liverpool and Hull City without key player Bukayo Saka in his side due to injury.

Nevertheless, with the North Londoners having only scored 15 goals from 10 top-flight fixtures in 2026-27, additions in the final third cannot be ruled out.

According to journalist Philipp Hinze, a door could open for Arsenal to pursue a deal for Nusa in 2027.

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Why could RB Leipzig sell Nusa?

Arsenal have already been linked with an approach for the Norway star, who is currently preparing to face Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening.

Nusa's six goals and eight assists from 15 appearances across all competitions has further enhanced his reputation as one of the best wingers in Europe.

Despite his status at RB Leipzig, Hinze says that the Bundesliga giants could be forced into the sale of the 21-year-old next summer.

Even if RB Leipzig earn Champions League football for 2027-28, it is claimed that they will need to generate more than €100m (£83.51m) in gross income.

Although there are other players in the first-team squad that could attract big-money proposals, Nusa's valuation is on an upward trajectory.

Furthermore, he will only have two years left on his contract from the summer onwards.

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Will Arsenal take Nusa chance?

With Nusa nearly at the halfway point of his five-year deal with RB Leipzig, it feels only a matter of time before he moves elsewhere.

While there is no release clause in his contract, RB Leipzig will have a figure in mind for next summer.

Nusa has contributed a total of 16 goals and 19 assists from his 86 appearances, with 40% of those coming this season.

Arsenal will recognise the potential in Nusa at a time when it is clear that they could benefit from making an investment in a high-profile winger of Nusa's age.

His ability to play on both flanks will only encourage Arteta to give the green light to a move.