Spurs transfer news: Mikey Moore loan plan being 'considered' by club chiefs

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly giving consideration to terminating Mikey Moore's loan stint at FC Koln.

With the academy graduate not viewed as a regular starter by Roberto De Zerbi, the decision was made for the 19-year-old to move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

On the back of earning game time with Rangers in 2025-26, Moore was allowed to move to the Bundesliga.

However, despite making nine appearances for the German side, it could be argued that the winger is not producing his best form.

According to TEAMtalk, that may lead to Moore returning to North London at the midway point of the campaign.

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Spurs considering Moore options

The report alleges that both clubs are open to ending Moore's time in Germany in January.

FC Koln are said to have no interest in signing the England Under-20 international on a permanent basis.

Moore has failed to contributed a goal or assist in six starts and three substitute outings in all competitions.

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Where should Spurs starlet Moore spent next phase of development?

If Spurs choose to terminate Moore's time at FC Koln, he would be forced to remain in North London for the rest of the season.

That is a consequence of FIFA rules dictating that a player can only play for two different clubs in the same season, unless seasons in different countries overlap.

Moore played three times for Spurs before signing for FC Koln, subsequently reducing his options moving forward.

This scenario increases the changes of Moore staying at FC Koln for the entire season.