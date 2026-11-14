Preview: Sudan vs Senegal - prediction, team news, lineups

Sudan will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat in Dakar when they welcome Senegal to the Juba National Stadium on Monday.

The Lions of Teranga sit top of Group J on seven points from three games after Thursday’s 4-1 win in the reverse fixture, while the hosts are third on three points, having won one and lost two of their opening three qualifiers.

Match preview

Senegal have made an unbeaten start to life under Patrick Vieira, who replaced Pape Thiaw after the Lions were eliminated by Belgium in the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

They opened with a 1-1 draw away to Mozambique, with Nicolas Jackson scoring, then won 1-0 away to Ethiopia thanks to Ibrahim Mbaye’s early goal.

Thursday’s win in Dakar was Vieira’s home debut and it went smoothly, with the in-form Jackson putting Senegal ahead in the 31st minute, before they scored three times in 25 second-half minutes to take the game away after Mohamed Abuaagla equalised on 45 minutes.

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The Lions will hope for the same on Monday and will be quite optimistic having never lost to Sudan in nine meetings across all competitions.

© Twitter

Sudan, ranked 118th in the world against Senegal’s 18th, began with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Juba, where Mohamed Eisa scored a penalty in the 86th minute.

They then lost 4-1 away to Mozambique, with Yasin Hamed’s penalty in the 88th minute their only goal. Abuaagla’s equaliser on Thursday came after both of their previous goals in the campaign had been penalties.

They have now conceded four goals in each of their last two games, a lack of defensive solidity that will be a big issue for coach James Kwesi Appiah, especially given that the two wins they have recorded in their last nine games have had to come with clean sheets.

However, they will hope to withstand the arsenal in Senegal’s attack, though the Falcons of Jediane might find that difficult due to fatigue, having taken a long route to this fixture, as Juba, in South Sudan, is their designated home ground in this campaign.

Sudan Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

L

Sudan form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

L

L

Senegal Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

W

W

Senegal form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Sudan named a 24-man squad for the double-header, with several of Kwesi Appiah's players coming from domestic heavyweights Al Hilal and Al Merrikh.

Mohamed Eisa, Yasir Mozamil and Abubakr Eisa are among the attacking options available to Appiah, while defenders Ahmed Tabanja and Mustafa Karshom and goalkeeper Mohamed Mustafa will be important to the visitors' hopes of keeping Senegal at bay

Senegal are without several regulars, with Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gana Gueye left out of Vieira's squad, while Ismail Jakobs has retired from international football after announcing his decision in October.

Krepin Diatta was initially selected but subsequently became unavailable through injury and replaced by Sevilla defender Arouna Sangante, while Mamadou Sarr is also sidelined with a calf problem.

Habib Diarra, Ismaila Sarr and Abdallah Sima are also unavailable for medical reasons.

Vieira can call upon Aston Villa duo Jackson and Mbaye in attack, with Boulaye Dia, Iliman Ndiaye and the newly called-up Pathe Mboup also providing options in the final third.

Kalidou Koulibaly captains the side, while Dion Lopy has returned after missing the previous international window.

Sudan possible starting lineup:

Mustafa; Awad, Tabanja, Karshoum, Kuku; Khidir, Abuaagla; Alhassan, Omer, Nooh; Eisa

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Sane, Koulibaly, Niakhate; Mbaye, Camara, Lopy, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Ndiaye, Dia, Jackson

We say: Sudan 1-2 Senegal

Sudan have conceded eight goals in two games and such porosity will be punished severely against a Senegal side that has a clear edge in quality and depth.

The Lions should have enough to win again and move to 10 points, and this should be a straightforward one, though we expect the scoreline to be more respectable compared to the reverse fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.