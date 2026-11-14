Christian Imga: Athletic Bilbao's £75m clause after 15 clubs show interest

Athletic Bilbao have moved to protect one of their most promising young talents with a new long-term contract featuring a release clause that could eventually reach £75m, following reported interest from 15 Champions League clubs.

The player in question is Christian Imga, a 17-year-old winger whose rapid emergence from the Basque club's academy has already earned him opportunities under former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic.

Athletic confirmed on November 8 that Imga had signed a contract until June 2031, with an option for the club to extend the agreement by another season.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, representatives of the youngster have revealed that as many as 15 clubs competing in the Champions League have enquired about his availability and contractual situation in recent months.

The interest reportedly prompted Athletic sporting director Mikel Gonzalez to accelerate negotiations, resulting in a considerably improved agreement designed to discourage potential suitors.

Imga's release clause is understood to increase progressively, potentially reaching €85m (£75m) towards the end of his contract, although the amount required to sign him immediately would be lower.

Athletic Bilbao respond to interest from 15 Champions League clubs

Imga's representatives have confirmed that the teenager's progress has attracted attention from several of Europe's leading teams, including clubs from Spain.

"There have been many clubs asking about Cristian. Many top European clubs," a representative told Cadena SER's Bilbao sports programme.

"In terms of interest, clubs asking about him and his contractual conditions, we could say 15 Champions League clubs. Almost everyone has made enquiries."

The identities of those clubs have not been disclosed, and there is no indication that Athletic have received 15 formal transfer offers.

Nevertheless, the level of attention surrounding a player who only made his senior debut last month helps explain the club's determination to secure his future.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that the release clause could rise from approximately €70m (£61m) to €85m (£75m) over the course of the agreement. Cadena SER, meanwhile, suggests that the initial figure could be closer to €60m (£52m), with the maximum amount applying if Athletic activate their option to extend the contract.

Athletic's official announcement did not disclose the financial details, but confirmed that the winger had committed his future to the club until at least 2031.

Imga arrived at Lezama from Deportivo Alaves during the 2024-25 season, having experienced a difficult final period with his former club. The youngster was left out of Alaves' youth-team plans after declining a proposed contract extension while negotiations with Athletic were taking place.

His subsequent move to Bilbao initially brought further complications, with competition regulations preventing him from immediately representing his new club's youth side.

Those setbacks have done little to slow his development.

Last season, Imga scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Athletic's Under-18s and added two more in six UEFA Youth League matches.

His performances persuaded the club to promote him directly into Bilbao Athletic, bypassing the usual intermediate step through Basconia.

© Imago

Edin Terzic accelerates Christian Imga's first-team development

Standing almost 6ft 3in, Imga is an unusually imposing winger for his age, combining his physical presence with acceleration and the ability to beat defenders in tight spaces.

Although naturally left-footed, he generally operates from the left flank and has shown the versatility to attack both the outside and inside channels.

His progress has particularly impressed Terzic, who has already begun incorporating him into Athletic's senior squad.

The teenager made his first-team debut on October 25, replacing Nico Williams during a 4-0 La Liga victory over Getafe at San Mames.

Four days later, he scored his first senior goal in the Copa del Rey against AE Prat, providing another indication of his readiness to compete above youth level.

Imga's representatives have suggested that his promotion has happened more quickly than originally anticipated because of Terzic's enthusiasm for the youngster.

"The intention was for him to play for Bilbao Athletic this season, but the manager wants to use him whenever he sees him in training," they explained to Cadena SER.

"If things are moving faster, it's because the coach likes him and the player is earning it through his performances."

The teenager has also been selected to represent Spain at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, giving him an opportunity to continue his development on the international stage.

He is expected to divide his time between Athletic's reserve team and the senior squad during the remainder of the campaign.

With his new contract secured, Athletic can manage that progression without immediately confronting the prospect of losing him to one of the European clubs reportedly monitoring his performances.

For Imga, the next challenge is to turn his promising first appearances under Terzic into a more regular role at San Mames.