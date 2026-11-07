Saturday's La Liga predictions including Valencia vs. Real Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's trip to Valencia, and a contest between Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao.

© Imago

Malaga's search for their first victory of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will continue on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Racing de Santander to Estadio La Rosaleda.

The hosts will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Betis, while Racing suffered a 3-0 home loss to Real Madrid last time out.

We say: Malaga 1-1 Racing de Santander

Malaga's winless run will end at some stage, but we are not expecting it to happen this weekend; Racing are capable of picking up a point on the road in this fixture.

> Click here to read our full preview for Malaga vs. Racing de Santander, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Deportivo La Coruna will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Osasuna, while Espanyol recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Villarreal last time out.

We say: Espanyol 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna

Both teams will enter this match off the back of impressive league wins, and we are finding it difficult to separate them here, with an entertaining game potentially finishing all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Deportivo La Coruna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / NurPhoto

An in-form Athletic Bilbao will aim to post a fourth straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar on Saturday.

Athletic will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby, while Osasuna suffered a 2-1 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna last time out.

We say: Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic are in excellent form at this moment in time, and their attacking talent could help them secure a valuable three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will be bidding to post an eighth straight win in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday night.

Jose Mourinho's side will enter the match off the back of a 3-2 victory over AEK Athens in the Champions League, while Valencia recorded a much-needed win in their last league fixture, beating Elche 1-0 away from home.

We say: Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid

Valencia can make this a tricky match for Real Madrid, and we are backing the hosts to score, but Los Blancos' attacking quality should allow them to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups