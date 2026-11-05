Preview: Espanyol vs Deportivo La Coruna - prediction, team news, lineups

Deportivo La Coruna will be aiming to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Osasuna, while Espanyol recorded an impressive 1-0 win over Villarreal last time out.

Match preview

Espanyol boast a record of three wins, two draws and six defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 11 points leaving them in 14th spot in the La Liga table.

The White and Blues had been on a three-game losing run ahead of their clash with Villarreal last time out, including a shock 4-3 defeat to fourth-tier outfit Sestao in the Copa del Rey.

A second-half goal from Leandro Cabrera secured a valuable three points away to the Yellow Submarine, and it proved to be the perfect introduction for new head coach Eder Sarabia, although first-team coach Sergio Garcia took the team for that particular contest.

Espanyol just about lead the overall head-to-head record between these two sides, posting 39 wins to Deportivo's 35, but their last meeting ended in a goalless draw in February 2018.

The Catalan outfit are actually unbeaten against Deportivo since September 2015, winning three and drawing two of the last five meetings between the two sides.

© Imago

Deportivo have not been victorious away to Espanyol since June 2007, meanwhile, which is an indication of the size of their task in this contest.

The Blue and Whites, who finished second in last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to the top flight, are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting a record of three wins, five draws and three defeats to collect 14 points.

Antonio Hidalgo's side recorded a 3-0 victory over Auriense in the Copa del Rey at the end of October before opening November with a 2-1 win over Osasuna in La Liga.

Deportivo will now take on Espanyol and Alaves either side of the November international break, before finishing the month with the small matter of a home fixture against Barcelona.

Espanyol La Liga form:

Espanyol form (all competitions):

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Deportivo La Coruna form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Espanyol are once again expected to be missing Jofre Carreras and Kike Garcia through injury this weekend, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape.

This will be Sarabia's first match in charge, and it could be a case of same again in terms of the team given the nature of the performance and result against Villarreal.

Roberto Fernandez has scored seven times in 12 appearances this season, and the 24-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Deportivo, Bright Ede, Zakaria Eddahchouri and Marc Casado remain unavailable for selection, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now back in the fold, coming off the bench in the clash with Osasuna after six games out injured.

Aubameyang has scored five goals in eight league appearances this season but is again expected to feature as a substitute rather than being introduced into the starting XI given that Bil Nsongo has two goals in his last three appearances.

Adama Traore is again expected to feature off the bench for the visitors this weekend after impressing in the second half of the Osasuna fixture.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Fortuno; El Hilali, Drkusic, Cabrera, Hinojo; Exposito, Bauza; Santiago, Hernandez, Zaragoza; Fernandez

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Altimira, Loureiro, Gimenez, Quagliata; Soriano, Amatucci; Mella, Lusimi, Hernandez; Nsongo

We say: Espanyol 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna

Both teams will enter this match off the back of impressive league wins, and we are finding it difficult to separate them here, with an entertaining game potentially finishing all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.