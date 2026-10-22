Preview: Racing de Santander vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns in Spain's top flight on Saturday, as Racing de Santander welcome Espanyol to Campos de Sport de El Sardinero.

Racing are currently 17th in the La Liga table, boasting eight points from their opening nine matches, while Espanyol are 16th in the division, also on eight points.

Match preview

Racing have a record of two wins, two draws and five defeats from their nine league matches this season, and eight points has left them 17th in the division heading into the next set of fixtures.

The Green and Whites are the reigning Segunda Division champions, and their main aim for this term will be to consolidate back at this level of football.

Jose Alberto Lopez's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Osasuna, with that result following a 2-2 draw with Valencia on October 11.

Racing have not been victorious since posting a 2-1 win over Alaves on September 12, collecting only one point from their last four games at this level.

The Green and Whites recorded a 2-0 win over Espanyol when the pair last met in February 2024.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

This will actually be the first La Liga meeting between the two sides since March 2012, when Espanyol recorded a 3-1 victory, and three of their last four contests have been won by the Catalan side.

Espanyol have a record of two wins, two draws and five defeats from their nine league matches this season, with eight points leaving them in 16th spot in the division.

Manolo Gonzalez's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid, and they have only picked up one point from their last four games.

Espanyol have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since a 2-0 victory at Osasuna on September 12.

Both teams will turn their attention to the Copa del Rey after this match, with Espanyol taking on Sestao, while Racing will face Ribadesella.

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Espanyol La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Racing need to make a check on Simon Eriksson, who has a shoulder injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Espanyol.

Yassir Zabiri has been in strong form this season, scoring seven times in nine appearances, and the 21-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field.

The experienced Sergio Canales, meanwhile, is set to continue as the number 10.

Espanyol will be missing Kike Garcia through injury, while a late check needs to be made on Jofre Carreras before a final decision can be made.

Roberto Fernandez has been in strong form this season, scoring six times in nine appearances, and the 24-year-old will feature in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be a start in a forward area for Bryan Zaragoza.

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas; Martin, Prati; Martin, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Fortuno; Riedel, Drkusic, Cabrera; El Hilali, Exposito, Lozano, Hinojo; Zaragoza, Fernandez, Hernandez

We say: Racing de Santander 1-1 Espanyol

Cases can be made for either to win it, with both having quality in the final third of the field, but we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.