Saturday's La Liga predictions including Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna

Today's La Liga predictions include Atletico Madrid's clash with Deportivo La Coruna, and a contest between Valencia and Villarreal.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo Vallecano and Elche will put their recent three-game unbeaten runs on the line when they lock horns in Spain's top flight on Saturday.

The home team will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw against Getafe, while Elche's last game ended in a goalless draw with Villarreal.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche

Both sides are in decent form, and we are expecting Saturday's match to be tight, but home advantage could allow Rayo to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns in Spain's top flight on Saturday, as Racing de Santander welcome Espanyol to Campos de Sport de El Sardinero.

Racing are currently 17th in the La Liga table, boasting eight points from their opening nine matches, while Espanyol are 16th in the division, also on eight points.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-1 Espanyol

Cases can be made for either to win it, with both having quality in the final third of the field, but we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Racing de Santander vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Both Valencia and Villarreal will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they lock horns on Saturday afternoon.

Los Che will enter the contest off the back of a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao, while Villarreal played out a goalless draw with Elche in their last fixture.

We say: Valencia 1-2 Villarreal

Valencia will be the fresher of the two teams on Saturday, but Villarreal can call upon a lot of quality, and we just have a feeling that the Yellow Submarine will shade a close match here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday evening.

Diego Simeone's side will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart in the Champions League, while Deportivo drew 1-1 with Levante in their last league match.

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo's attacking absences are harming them at the moment, and we are expecting an in-form Atletico to collect all three points on Saturday without any major drama.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atletico Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruna, including team news and predicted lineups