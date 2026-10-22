Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruna - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday evening.

Diego Simeone's side will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart in the Champions League, while Deportivo drew 1-1 with Levante in their last league match.

Match preview

Atletico had European commitments in Germany ahead of this match, playing out a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart in the league phase of the Champions League, which made it four points from their three matches in the competition.

Simeone's team are flying in Spain's top flight, meanwhile, picking up 22 points from their nine matches to sit second in the La Liga table, one point ahead of third-placed Real Madrid and five behind the leaders Barcelona.

The Red and Whites suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the start of September but have since claimed maximum points from their games against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Alaves and Espanyol.

Atletico could close the gap on leaders Barcelona this weekend, with the champions facing Real Madrid on Sunday night, and Simeone's team need to remain in striking distance.

The Red and Whites have been victorious in five of their last six matches against Deportivo and have not actually been beaten by Saturday's opponents since November 2009.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Deportivo's last away league success over Atletico came in November 1999, demonstrating the size of the away team's task in Saturday's contest.

The visitors drew 1-1 with Levante last time out, which made it five matches without a victory in Spain's top flight, and they currently sit in ninth position in the table on 11 points.

The Blue and Whites finished second in the Segunda Division last season, and their start to this campaign has been impressive, winning two, drawing five and losing two of their nine fixtures.

Antonio Hidalgo's side are only three points behind sixth-placed Sevilla, but recent injuries in the final third of the field have cost them of late.

Deportivo will know that they are up against it on Saturday, but Atletico's European exertions could hand the visitors a boost.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Atletico will be without the services of Koke, who has a hamstring injury, while an adductor strain will keep Cristian Romero out until at least the start of November.

Lee Kang-in has overcome a thigh issue, though, and should feature in the starting team.

Julian Alvarez scored his first goal of the season against Stuttgart in the Champions League last time out, and the Argentina international could continue through the middle on Saturday.

As for Deportivo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Zakaria Eddahchouri, Marc Casado and Bright Ede remain on the sidelines, while Noe Carrillo is a doubt due to a knock.

The squad will be boosted by the return of Lorenzo Amatucci, though, following a suspension.

Aubameyang's absence is a major one given his five goals for the team this season; Bil Nsongo is likely to continue through the middle for the Blue and Whites.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Cardoso, Barrios; Simeone, Kang-in, Baena; Alvarez

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Gimenez, Noubi, Quagliata; Amatucci, Villares; Cruz, Soriano, Hernandez; Nsongo

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo's attacking absences are harming them at the moment, and we are expecting an in-form Atletico to collect all three points on Saturday without any major drama.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.