Saturday's La Liga predictions including Real Betis vs. Barcelona, Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's clash with Real Betis in Seville, and a contest between Espanyol and Atletico Madrid.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they head to Espanyol in Spain's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Diego Simeone's side are currently second in the La Liga table, boasting 19 points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Espanyol are 12th in the division on eight points.

We say: Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Espanyol are capable of making this a tough match for Atletico, but Simeone's side are in excellent form at this moment in time, and we are backing an away success in this contest.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / GSI

Villarreal will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Elche on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Submarine are currently 11th in the La Liga table, boasting eight points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Elche are 18th in the division on six points.

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Elche

Elche are capable of making this a tricky match for Villarreal, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the Yellow Submarine should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Elche, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / German Vidal Ponce/ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their incredible start to the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Seville in La Liga on Saturday to take on Real Betis.

The Catalan outfit are currently top of the La Liga table, picking up 24 points from their first eight matches of the campaign, while Real Betis are third in the division, five points behind Hansi Flick's team.

We say: Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis are a serious, serious outfit, and it would not be a surprise to see the Seville team end Barcelona's winning run on Saturday. However, we just have a feeling that Flick's team will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Betis vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Mestalla will host an intriguing La Liga contest on Saturday evening, as Valencia and Athletic Bilbao face off in search of three points.

Valencia are currently 19th in the La Liga table, picking up five points from their opening eight matches of the campaign, while Athletic are 10th in the division on eight points.

We say: Valencia 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Valencia have struggled for results and performances this season, and they will be coming up against an Athletic team with a lot of talent, but absences could count the Lions the chance to secure all three points at Mestalla.

> Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Athletic Bilbao, including team news and predicted lineups