Preview: Villarreal vs Elche - prediction, team news, lineups

Villarreal will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Elche on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Submarine are currently 11th in the La Liga table, boasting eight points from their opening eight matches of the season, while Elche are 18th in the division on six points.

Match preview

Villarreal have a record of two wins, two draws and four defeats from their eight league matches this season, which has left them 11th in the division on eight points.

The Yellow Submarine will enter Saturday's match off the back of an excellent result in the Champions League, beating Italian giants Napoli 3-1, and they have now actually been victorious in each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Inigo Perez's side were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the league last weekend, but the team appear to have recovered from a shaky start, and they will now be eyeing another victory on Saturday before heading to Anfield next week to tackle Liverpool in the Champions League.

Villarreal just about lead their overall head-to-head record with Elche, having posted nine wins to seven, while there have also been seven draws.

The Yellow Submarine won both league matches between the two sides last season, including a 2-1 success when the pair locked horns in the corresponding match back in March.

© Imago / NurPhoto

As for Elche, the visitors will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Celta Vigo, which moved them onto six points from eight matches and left them in 18th spot in the division.

Martin Anselmi's side have struggled defensively this season, conceding 17 times in their eight matches, but they have only lost one of their last four in Spain's top flight, which was a 3-2 home defeat to Real Madrid in the middle of September.

The Green-Striped Ones finished 15th in La Liga last season, only one point above the relegation zone, so there is plenty of room for improvement in the current campaign.

Elche do have a recent success over Villarreal to their name, triumphing 3-1 in February 2023, but they have not beaten the Yellow Submarine away from home since May 2013.

Villarreal La Liga form:

Villarreal form (all competitions):

Elche La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Villarreal will be without the services of Nicolas Pepe and Tajon Buchanan for Saturday's La Liga contest, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

There are expected to be changes to the side that started against Napoli in the Champions League, but there should again be a spot in the final third of the field for Georges Mikautadze.

Ayoze Perez could partner Mikautadze, while Juan Foyth and Alex Freeman are likely to be introduced into the defence for the league fixture.

As for Elche, Yago Santiago has recovered from a knee injury and is available again, while Federico Redondo will be back in the squad after serving a suspension.

Fer Nino has been in strong form this season, scoring five goals in eight appearances, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, there should also be a position in the final third of the field for Thomas Lemar.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Freeman, Foyth, Veiga, Cardona; Akhomach, Gueye, Saliba, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Perez

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Chust, Morcillo, Revivo; Villar, Aguado; Cepeda, Lemar, Valera; Nino

We say: Villarreal 2-1 Elche

Elche are capable of making this a tricky match for Villarreal, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but the Yellow Submarine should be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.