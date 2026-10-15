Preview: Real Betis vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their incredible start to the 2026-27 campaign when they head to Seville in La Liga on Saturday to take on Real Betis.

The Catalan outfit are currently top of the La Liga table, picking up 24 points from their first eight matches of the campaign, while Real Betis are third in the division, five points behind Hansi Flick's team.

Match preview

Real Betis will be the underdogs in this match considering Barcelona's form, but Manuel Pellegrini's side deserve huge respect for their start to the campaign, and the fact that they are fast becoming one of the most impressive teams in European football.

The Seville outfit will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 win over Porto in the Champions League, while they beat Osasuna 5-2 in Spain's top flight last weekend.

Real Betis have won five and drawn one of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat of the campaign coming against Levante in La Liga at the end of August.

El Glorioso have a record of six wins, one draw and one defeat from their eight league matches this season, which has left them third in the division on 19 points, five points behind Barcelona, who have been exceptional this season.

Real Betis lost twice to Barcelona in Spain's top flight last season, including a 5-3 reverse in the corresponding match in Seville in December 2025.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's last two defeats to Real Betis have actually come on home soil, and they are unbeaten away to the Seville outfit since January 2011.

Flick's side will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League, with that result making it 10 straight wins for the Catalan outfit in all competitions at the start of the season.

In La Liga, Barcelona have posted eight wins this season, including a 3-0 success over Getafe in Spain's top flight last weekend, and they have incredibly already scored 34 times in Spain's top flight during the 2026-27 campaign.

The Catalan outfit have a fascinating end to October, heading to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week, before the small matter of El Clasico at home to Real Madrid next weekend.

Barcelona will also face Alaves in La Liga before the end of October, before welcoming Aston Villa to Camp Nou in the Champions League in their first match of November.

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Junior Firpo (groin) and Aitor Ruibal (knee) will miss the match for Real Betis, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Barcelona.

There will be changes to the side that started against Porto in the Champions League, with Cucho Hernandez expected to return at centre-forward in place of Troy Parrott.

Antony could find himself back on the bench against Barcelona, with Rodrigo Riquelme likely to start down the right, while Pablo Fornals is set to return in the middle of the midfield.

As for Barcelona, both Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have returned to training ahead of this match, and the expectation is that the duo will return to the squad.

Both are likely to feature off the bench if they are indeed included, so there could be a spot in the final third of the field for Gabriel Jesus, although Dani OImo played as a false nine against Galatasaray and is another option in that area of the field.

Eric Garcia suffered a cut to his knee during the clash with Galatasaray, but the Spain international is available to start in Seville; there could also be a spot at left-back for Xavi Espart.

Roony Bardghji (knee) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) will miss the match through injury.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Riquelme, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, G Jesus, Gordon

We say: Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis are a serious, serious outfit, and it would not be a surprise to see the Seville team end Barcelona's winning run on Saturday. However, we just have a feeling that Flick's team will be able to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.