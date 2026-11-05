Preview: Torino vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Both beaten again last week, Torino and Lecce will look to end their losing streaks when they meet each other on Saturday.

While Toro have just suffered back-to-back defeats, their visitors are also sliding down the Serie A standings.

Match preview

After enduring a slow start to the season, Torino then posted their best run of league wins since 2019, but they have been unable to make such form last.

Having previously taken maximum points from three consecutive games, Toro then lost to two of Serie A's in-form clubs - Como and Frosinone.

First, Ignazio Abate's side conceded three late goals at home to Como, before Frosinone struck twice in the second half last weekend.

Only free-falling Udinese have shipped as many goals as Torino's nine during the final half-hour, which will cause Abate significant concern.

Furthermore, before returning to Turin, their last league clean sheet at Stadio Olimpico Grande dates all the way back to early March.

That said, the Granata have kept clean sheets on all of Lecce's last four visits, including a 1-0 win earlier this year.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Either home or away, Lecce have lost five of the last eight Serie A meetings, failing to even score in six.

Finding the net has been a familiar problem for several seasons, but the Salentini kicked off the current campaign relatively well, winning two of their first four league fixtures.

However, they have since lost four of the next five, including a 5-1 thrashing by Frosinone and last week's 2-1 home defeat to Genoa.

Perhaps not now, but in August that pair would have been considered Lecce's direct relegation rivals, making those losses sting even more.

In his second year at the southern club, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco surely faces another survival fight, as his team have now slipped down to 14th place.

Previously poor travellers, Lecce have actually won half of their last eight away games, so at least they can head north with some hope.

Torino Serie A form:

Lecce Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Torino forward Che Adams in April 2026.

Torino will again be without Alessio Cacciamani, who recently dislocated his shoulder, but fellow wing-backs Niccolo Fortini and Ricardo Rodriguez might be involved this weekend.

Another wide man, Rafik Belghali should recover from a bruised knee, but midfield fulcrum Rolando Mandragora may be given the international break to fully overcome his thigh problem.

The matchwinner in this fixture last season, Che Adams is set to partner Giovanni Simeone up front; since his arrival in 2024, the Scotland striker is Toro's top Serie A scorer with 19 goals.

Highlighting their dearth of potent forwards, Lecce's last eight league goals have been scored by as many different players - including midfielder Youssef Maleh last week.

Willem Geubbels and Lassana Coulibaly will both be assessed before Saturday's game, but Joel Monteiro injured his left calf against Genoa; Medon Berisha, Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic are still sidelined.

Bolstering his options at the back, Di Francesco can recall Kialonda Gaspar, who returns after serving a two-match suspension.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali, Gineitis, Braganca, Patterson; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Gabriel, Gallo; Kaba, Ngom, Maleh; N'Dri, Stulic, Fatah

We say: Torino 2-1 Lecce

Although Torino have been leaking too many goals, they possess more attacking thrust than their limited visitors.

Since April, Lecce have gone 14 league games without a draw, and that streak will continue with their fourth straight defeat.

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