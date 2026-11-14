Arsenal transfer news: Gunners target in 'advanced talks' over new £1.2m contract

Arsenal could reportedly miss out on Bayer Leverkusen attacker Ibrahim Maza during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the exciting 20-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

It was initially suggested that PSG were determined to sign the youngster at all costs, but recent reports claim that the Parisians have now cooled their interest in a potential move.

The news came as a boost for Arsenal, who are looking to bolster their attacking options in January, but they could still miss out on Maza.

The youngster has been in fine form this season, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal suffer blow in Ibrahim Maza race?

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The Algeria international arrived at the BayArena in 2025 and is under contract until 2030, putting Bayer in a strong position regarding his future.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Maza has been offered a new deal that would include an annual pay rise of £1.2m and no release clause.

The Sky Sport Germany journalist adds that negotiations between the player and the club are understood to be at an advanced stage, potentially leaving interested suitors unable to prise him away in January.

Arsenal and the other clubs monitoring his situation could therefore discover within days whether Maza is prepared to commit his long-term future to Leverkusen.

Arsenal transfer plans: Move for Antonio Nusa?

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While Arsenal could miss out on Maza, the Gunners have other targets on their radar, with RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa reportedly among those being considered.

The 21-year-old winger has been in terrific form this season, registering six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

It has been reported that Arsenal have already made contact with the player's representatives, although they may need to pay around £66m to secure his services.