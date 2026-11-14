Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'monitoring' exciting £20m former Tottenham striker

Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest in former Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear, who has been in outstanding form this season.

The 20-year-old joined Middlesbrough from Spurs during the summer transfer window for a fee of £20m and has established himself as one of the Championship's most exciting young strikers.

Lankshear has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for the Teesside club and currently leads the Championship scoring charts.

The youngster has played a major role in Boro's impressive campaign, helping them climb to second in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Birmingham City.

A host of clubs, including Leeds United, were interested in signing Lankshear during the summer window, but Boro won the race for his signature, a decision that has paid dividends so far.

Arsenal eye move for Will Lankshear?

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According to a report from TeamTalk, several Premier League clubs have watched Lankshear in action this season, with his remarkable goalscoring form attracting plenty of attention.

The report claims that Premier League champions Arsenal, Lankshear's first club as a youngster, are monitoring his situation, while Tottenham and Manchester United are also interested.

Tottenham reportedly secured a matching-right option when allowing Lankshear to join Middlesbrough, but did not include a buy-back clause in the agreement.

Newcastle United, Sunderland and Leeds are also keeping tabs on the striker, while German giants Borussia Dortmund have been monitoring his development.

Will Lankshear: Unlikely to leave in January

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The Gunners failed to sign a new striker during the summer despite being heavily linked with several attacking targets, including Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

Viktor Gyokeres has managed just one Premier League start this season and is yet to find the net in seven appearances.

Instead, Kai Havertz has been deployed predominantly as the central striker, with the Germany international scoring three Premier League goals in 10 appearances so far.

Lankshear is reportedly enjoying life at the Riverside Stadium, and Middlesbrough have no plans to offload him in January, making a mid-season departure highly unlikely.