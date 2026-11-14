Next USA manager: Gareth Southgate one of four 'candidates' to replace Mauricio Pochettino

The United States Soccer Federation may reportedly approach Gareth Southgate to become their next manager.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino will become the new Manchester United boss after the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti.

With Pochettino taking charge of the next two games, it gives US soccer chiefs time to find a permanent successor for their next meaningful fixtures in March.

A report has suggested that former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been identified as a potential candidate.

According to TEAMtalk, there are three other names that have been highlighted behind the scenes, including Southgate's.

© Imago

Would Southgate consider USA job?

The report emphasises that trying to tempt Guardiola to take the job is the priority of US soccer chiefs.

Nevertheless, Southgate, ex-Portugal boss Roberto Martinez and former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe are also viewed as possible successors.

In the case of Southgate, he has not been in the dugout since guiding England to the Euro 2024 final, where they lost to Spain.

Southgate has previously hinted that he may not manage another team, and the report suggests that there is currently little chance that he would consider becoming the new USA boss.

Furthermore, it is suggested that the 56-year-old is more likely to take a role at the Football Association than take another managerial job.

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Cao Can

USA manager search likely to be lengthy process

In December, a USA squad that will largely include MLS-based players will face Jamaica in a friendly, but the presence of that game on the schedule will not speed up the process to appoint a new manager.

Instead, discussions with suitable candidates are likely to take a number of weeks, with the onus on Pochettino's replacement being prepared for games scheduled for March.

The only way that the process will speed up is through Guardiola accepting any approach for his services.