Preview: Trinidad and Tobago vs Antigua and Barbuda - prediction, team news, lineups

Trinidad and Tobago will host Antigua and Barbuda at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their tie, with a place in the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup Prelims at stake.

The home side head into the encounter with a slender advantage after claiming a 3-2 victory in the first leg of the Play-In tie, and will need another strong performance to secure their place in the next stage of Gold Cup qualification.

Match preview

It has been a dismal campaign so far for Trinidad and Tobago, who are yet to register a victory in the CONCACAF Nations League, League A.

The Soca Warriors sit fifth in the relegation zone with just one point from four matches, although they have managed to avoid defeat in their last two outings.

After suffering three consecutive losses, Derek King's side secured a 1-1 draw against Curacao before claiming victory over Antigua and Barbuda in their most recent match.

Their defensive record remains a major concern, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 14 matches, but the latest win over Antigua marked their 13th victory in 16 meetings between the two nations.

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

Antigua and Barbuda made a dream start in the first leg, taking an early lead through an own goal from Ryan Telfer.

However, the visitors fought their way back into the contest and scored three quick goals to establish a 3-1 advantage at half-time, before Brandon Satchell's stoppage-time strike gave Jacques Passy's side renewed hope ahead of the return fixture.

The Benna Boys have enjoyed an impressive League C campaign, finishing top of Group B with nine points from four matches.

They have also scored 13 goals in their last four outings and, despite their first-leg defeat, can take confidence from their attacking form as they look to find the net again and make life difficult for Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Nations League form:

Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

Antigua and Barbuda CONCACAF Nations League form:

Antigua and Barbuda form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Molik Khan was outstanding for Trinidad and Tobago in the first leg and is likely to retain his place in the starting lineup, although Nathaniel James could provide an alternative.

Tyrese Spicer and Dante Sealy remain unavailable through injury, but Daniel David and Kaihim Thomas could be handed more playing time.

Kylano Issac and Leroy Graham struggled to make an impact in the previous game for Antigua and Barbuda, but both are still expected to retain their places in a 4-3-3 formation.

Satchell made a significant impact after coming off the bench, and Passy could be tempted to hand him a starting role in place of Dion Pereira, while Vaughn Jackson is another candidate to feature from the outset.

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Smith; Telfer, Garcia, Joseph, Payne; Khan, Rampersad, Frederick; Gilbert, Gill, Phillip

Antigua and Barbuda possible starting lineup:

Dorsett; Daley, Griffith, Graham, Issac; Pereira, Bramble, Tomlinson; Garro, Bishop, George

We say: Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 Antigua and Barbuda

While their defensive frailties remain a major concern, King will be encouraged by the way his side responded after falling behind in the first leg. With so much at stake and a draw enough to secure qualification, the Soca Warriors should have just enough to edge past their rivals.

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