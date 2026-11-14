Preview: North Macedonia vs Slovenia - prediction, team news, lineups

North Macedonia will welcome Slovenia to Tose Proeski Arena on Monday night for a matchday six clash in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

The hosts' relegation to League C has already been confirmed, while the visitors are fighting to secure second place and a chance at promotion to League A.

Match preview

North Macedonia have endured a catastrophic 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, losing all of their five matches and having their relegation to League C already confirmed before the final matchday.

North Macedonia's miserable run extends far before the Nations League campaign got underway, having failed to win any of their last 13 matches across all competitions - with their last victory coming against Liechtenstein (5-0) in September 2025.

Goce Sedloski's side did, at least, manage to end their eight-game goalless run as Elmin Rastoder scored in the 57th-minute against Scotland last time out, although it ultimately mattered little as North Macedonia were defeated 2-1.

Two more goals conceded in that match brings their total goals allowed to 12 across the five group fixtures, six goals more than any other team in the group has conceded.

While those results have already confirmed North Macedonia's relegation to League C for the 2027-28 edition, the hosts will be desperate to end their dismal winless run by treating the home crowd to a win against Slovenia.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Slovenia, however, head into Monday's match as the considerable favourites to pick up all three points, while the visitors also have much more at stake going into the final matchday.

Bostjan Cesar's side are second in the League B Group 1 table with eight points going into Monday's match, leaving them narrowly one point ahead of Scotland.

Slovenia must, therefore, match or better Scotland's result against Switzerland to ensure a second-placed finish and earn themselves the chance to compete for a promotion to League A via the playoff.

Slovenia will look back to a comfortable 2-0 triumph over North Macedonia in the reverse fixture, with goals from Sandi Lovric and Aljosa Matko securing the victory.

Cesar's team have, however, struggled at times on the road, conceding all of their three goals when away from home and suffering their only defeat on their travels.

North Macedonia Nations League form:

North Macedonia form (all competitions):

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Slovenia Nations League form:

Slovenia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Rastoder ended North Macedonia's lengthy wait for a goal when he found the back of the net against Scotland, and the striker should lead the line once again on Monday.

The striker should be supported by captain Enis Bardhi in attack, with Eljif Elmas and Matej Gastarov partnering at the base of the midfield.

Meanwhile, Cesar could name a similar lineup to the one that secured a 0-0 draw with group leaders Switzerland earlier in the November international break.

Vanja Drrkusic, Jaka Bijol and Zan Zaletel should, therefore, remain in the back three, while Aljosa Matko, Danijel Sturm and Zan Vipotnik are likely to provide the attacking threat.

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Ilievski, Mladenovski, Musliu, Alioski; Gastarov, Elmas; Churlinov, Bardhi, Doriev; Rastoder

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Kuzmic, Drkusic, Bijol, Zaletel, Karnicnik; Matko, Zabukovnik, Cerin, Sturm; Vipotnik

We say: North Macedonia 0-2 Slovenia

Slovenia are undoubtedly the favourites to win this match, as demonstrated in their comfortable victory in the reverse fixture, and the visitors should secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.