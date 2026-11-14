Mauricio Pochettino faces grim Man United relegation statistic

Mauricio Pochettino will inherit a Manchester United side facing a worrying historical relegation precedent, with 41.5% of Premier League teams who collected eight points from their opening 10 matches ultimately going down.

The Argentine was confirmed as United's new head coach on Friday, replacing Michael Carrick after a disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign left the Red Devils 18th in the Premier League.

United have managed just one victory in their opening 10 league fixtures, collecting eight points despite finishing third last season and returning to the Champions League.

According to an analysis published by Opta Analyst on November 10, 41 teams have recorded exactly eight points after 10 Premier League games since the competition's creation in 1992.

Of those, 17 were relegated at the end of the season, representing a rate of 41.5%.

The figures underline the scale of Pochettino's challenge, although the historical percentage should not be confused with United's actual probability of relegation this season.

1 - Manchester United's eight points after 10 games are their fewest in a league season at this stage since 1986-87 (also eight), the season Alex Ferguson arrived as manager in November. Poch? https://t.co/hvyVWQ2vja — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2026

Premier League history reveals scale of Man United's relegation threat

Opta's research offers a sobering comparison for a club that has not played outside the English top flight since the 1974-75 season.

Of the 10 most recent teams to collect exactly eight points from their opening 10 Premier League matches, four were subsequently relegated.

Southampton suffered that fate in 2022-23, finishing bottom with 25 points, while Swansea City went down in 2017-18 after collecting 33 points.

Norwich City in 2013-14 and Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2011-12 also failed to recover from similarly poor starts.

There is some encouragement for United, with the other 24 clubs in the wider historical sample ultimately retaining their Premier League status.

Nevertheless, the latest Opta supercomputer projections before Carrick's dismissal suggested that United's risk of relegation had risen substantially.

The model gave the Red Devils a 20.9% chance of going down, compared with just 3.6% before the season began.

That represents almost a sixfold increase, although the simulations were conducted before Pochettino's appointment and do not account for any potential improvement under the new manager.

United's underlying results offer little reassurance.

They have scored 14 league goals but conceded 19, leaving them with a goal difference of minus five. Their dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa last weekend, rescued by two stoppage-time goals, was another illustration of their defensive difficulties.

The club's current position also carries historical significance.

Before this month, United had not ended a day in the relegation zone beyond August since October 1986, shortly before Sir Alex Ferguson replaced Ron Atkinson.

They spent 28 consecutive days in the bottom three during that campaign, eventually finishing 11th in Ferguson's first season.

With the international break keeping United out of action until November 22, their current spell in the relegation zone is guaranteed to last at least 15 days, their longest such run since 1986.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Pochettino faces Liverpool test with Man United at risk of another unwanted record

Pochettino's appointment has offered United a potential turning point, but the 54-year-old faces an exceptionally demanding introduction.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager will officially take charge on November 18 after completing his remaining commitments with the United States national team.

His first match will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22, leaving him little time to work with his new squad.

United could even begin that fixture at the bottom of the Premier League, depending on results involving Sunderland and Crystal Palace earlier in the weekend.

More significantly, remaining in the relegation zone after the 11th round of fixtures would represent another unwanted milestone.

According to Opta, United have not occupied a relegation position this late into a top-flight season since November 1986, when Ferguson was beginning his legendary managerial tenure.

Pochettino will therefore have an immediate opportunity to change the direction of United's campaign, although his appointment has already raised questions about the scale of the rebuilding task.

The Argentine arrives with a reputation for developing young players and building aggressive, high-intensity teams, qualities United highlighted when announcing his appointment.

However, the immediate priority will be restoring defensive stability and converting the team's attacking output into victories.

United have another 28 Premier League matches remaining, giving their new manager sufficient time to move the club away from danger.

The historical numbers provide a reminder of how damaging their opening 10 games have been, but the more immediate challenge is clear: Pochettino must deliver an improvement quickly enough to prevent a difficult start from becoming a genuine relegation battle.