Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'set sights' on 18-year-old Brazilian starlet linked to Brighton, Everton

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Atletico Mineiro teenager Vitao as a potential transfer target.

Having reduced the gap to leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table to three points, Jose Mourinho will be content with his start to life back at the Bernabeu.

Furthermore, Los Blancos have improved defensively of late, now having the joint-best such record in Spain's top flight and having conceded three fewer goals than Barcelona.

However, with Antonio Rudiger now 33 years of age and Eder Militao having suffered a number of significant injuries during his career, Real Madrid may soon wish to sign younger alternatives.

According to Sport, club officials have started to assess the development of Brazilian youngster Vitao.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Who is Real Madrid target Vitao?

Despite being just 18 years of age, Vitao has already racked up 18 appearances for the Atletico Mineiro first team.

Nine of those outings have come in this season's Brazilian top flight, Vitao most notably scoring in a 3-1 win over Fluminense in September.

At 6ft 4ins and being a three-cap Brazil Under-20 international, the starlet is naturally attracting attention from Europe.

Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be considering whether to make a formal bid for Vitao during the winter transfer window.

Everton are also being linked with a player who allegedly has a €20m (£16.69m) release clause for foreign clubs in his contract.

© Imago

Will Real Madrid make Vitao investment?

Although Real Madrid have strength in depth at centre-back, this may be viewed as a tempting market opportunity.

Vitao has just over two years left on his contract and is seemingly destined to make the move to a European club sooner rather than later.

However, he will want to establish a suitable pathway for his development. Signing for Brighton and spending a season on loan in Belgium with Union SG may make more sense than moving to Real Madrid and being used in their Castilla squad.