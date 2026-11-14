Preview: Kazakhstan vs Slovakia - prediction, team news, lineups

Slovakia square off against Kazakhstan on Monday having already secured top spot in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League.

In sharp contrast to the visitors earning promotion with a game to spare, Kazakhstan must win this fixture to have any chance of avoiding finishing bottom of the group.

Match preview

Ranked highest in the FIFA World Rankings, Slovakia were the clear favourites to win this group, and Vladimir Weiss's side have delivered.

Despite failing to win either match against Faroe Islands, scoring eight goals across victories in the other games has given them a four-point lead with one fixture left.

On a negative note, Slovakia have only kept clean sheets versus Moldova, something which will serve as added motivation for his contest.

Although they came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Faroe Islands on Friday, Slovakia extended their unbeaten record in all competitions to eight games.

Meanwhile, Slovakia have scored at least two goals in all but one of those encounters.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance/osnapix

As for Kazakhstan, they have now gone seven matches without recording a win, their last success coming against Comoros on March 31.

Like their next opponents, failing to emerge victorious from either fixture versus Faroe Islands was a major disappointment, but they have not helped themselves with red cards in the last two games.

John van 't Schip's team went down 2-1 in Moldova on Friday, ending their hopes of finishing in the top two.

However, victory on Monday would keep them in the hunt of finishing third, with Faroe Islands also needing to lose to Moldova to keep their chances alive.

Kazakhstan have scored and conceded in each of their last seven games.

Kazakhstan Nations League form:

Kazakhstan form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

D

L

Slovakia Nations League form:

Slovakia form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Having lost out to a 77th-minute goal on Friday, Van 't Schip may be against making many changes to his Kazakhstan XI.

However, Sergey Maliy has served a one-match ban and could replace Temirlan Erlanov in the middle of the back three.

Yan Vorogovskiy may get the nod over Nauryzbek Zhagorov at left wing-back, a result of replacing him at half time versus Moldova.

Slovakia will make a change at right-back with Martin Valjent serving a one-match ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Tobias Paliscak is in line to come into the team, while Weiss will consider making further alterations with top spot secured.

Centre-back Ivan Mesik, centre-midfielder Matus Bero and forward Robert Bosenik could all b handed opportunities.

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Pokatilov; Alip, Maliy Kasym; Mrynskiy, Orazov, Karaman, Amir, Vorogovskiy; Chesnokov, Samorodov

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Greif; Paliscak, Skriniar, Mesik, Hancko; Bero, Reis; Prekop, Rusnak, Haraslin; Bosenik

We say: Kazakhstan 1-1 Slovakia

Slovakia will be motivated to retain their unbeaten record in the group, leading us to back the visitors to avoid defeat. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan perform better on familiar territory than on their travels, so a low-scoring draw could play out.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.