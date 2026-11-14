Arsenal's Jurrien Timber lauded by Dutch media for attacking "masterclass" in Netherlands 7-0 Greece

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber was the star of the show as the Netherlands demolished Greece 7-0 in Friday's UEFA Nations League affair, and the Dutch media did not hold back in their praise of the defender.

The 25-year-old has experienced a mildly frustrating start to the 2026-27 season overall, starting just three Premier League games due to his long-term groin injury and the strong form of Ben White.

Timber played the full 90 in both of Arsenal's last two top-flight wins against Liverpool and Hull City before the international break, though, and he started at left-back when the Netherlands hosted Greece, with Denzel Dumfries operating on the right.

Timber earned his shot thanks to Virgil van Dijk's withdrawal, which saw Micky van de Ven shifted into a central role, but the former Ajax man repaid Xavi's faith in him with his first two goals for his country.

Timber had failed to score in any of his first 25 Netherlands appearances, but the defender tapped home his maiden senior international goal in the 40th minute from close range, before netting his second and his country's sixth at the far stick from Dumfries's ball across.

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber hailed by Dutch media for Nations League "masterclass"

© Iconsport / Yannick Verhoeven, Parallax Pictures / Alamy

The Arsenal man put in a "flawless" display, according to Soccernews, who awarded him a perfect 10/10 rating and also praised his two pre-assists and the "ability to play anywhere".

Mee met Oranje held off on giving Timber full marks, but the 25-year-old was nevertheless handed a 9/10 as the "most striking" player on the field, delivering an "exceptional" performance that left Greece unable to get a hold on him.

Voetbal Primeur highlighted Xavi calling Timber the "perfect joker" in the lead-up to the game and claimed that the defender fulfilled that role to perfection, while operating more like a "half number 10" when attacking.

The same outlet also handed Timber a nine out of 10 for a Nations League "masterclass", as the Netherlands moved three points clear at the top of the League A Group 2 standings.

Jurrien Timber offers Mikel Arteta fascinating Arsenal alternative

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Timber is no stranger to playing as a left-back for Arsenal, featuring there 14 times in his Gunners career, but Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are currently battling for minutes on that side.

Calafiori in particular has embraced a free bird role at left-back, often popping up in central attacking areas, while Timber has been more widely lauded for his 1v1 defensive prowess.

However, the Dutchman has now demonstrated a Calafiori-esque strength to his play, offering Arteta an intriguing and highly useful alternative from a tactical and fitness sense.

Timber at left-back allows the Arsenal boss to rotate Gabriel Magalhaes with Calafiori and/or Hincapie, so long as White also steers clear of injury and maintains his standout form.

Timber and the Netherlands' next assignment comes away to Germany on Monday, and Xavi's side need just a point to be sure of a place in the Nations League quarter-finals.