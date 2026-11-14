Preview: Faroe Islands vs Moldova - prediction, team news, lineups

Faroe Islands play host to Moldova on Monday night looking for the win that would see them finish in second place in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League.

However, the visitors only require a draw to ensure that they qualify for the promotion playoffs.

Match preview

Having been promoted from League D in 2024-25, Moldova would have been targeting consolidation at this level for 2026-27.

However, Lilian Popescu's side are on the brink of sealing second place behind Slovakia.

Two 2-1 victories over Kazakhstan, the second of which was recorded on Friday, has ultimately proven to be the difference thus far.

Despite conceding six goals without reply versus Slovakia, a draw will be enough to earn a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Moldova head into this fixture having failed to keep a clean sheet in 20 matches, their last shutout coming in Andorra two years to the day of this game.

© Iconsport / Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL/Pixsell/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Faroe Islands possess the unusual record of posting five successive draws in this group.

Three 1-1 scorelines in a row have been followed by back-to-back 2-2 draws versus Kazakhstan and Slovakia.

Eydun Klakstein's side now have the opportunity to secure a place in the promotion playoffs with a win on Monday.

Since a 3-1 defeat in Croatia 12 months ago, Faroe Islands have only suffered one defeat in nine games, that coming by a 1-0 scoreline in Estonia.

Meanwhile, Croatia are the only nation to beat Faroe Islands in Torshavn in more than three years.

Faroe Islands Nations League form:

Faroe Islands form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

D

D

Moldova Nations League form:

Moldova form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Rasmus Jensen, Gonzales Photo, Alamy, Alamy Live News

Faroe Islands will make a change at right wing-back, a consequence of Joannes Danielsen serving a one-match ban.

Jann Benjaminsen is in line to deputise in that role, while the likes of Poul Kallsberg, Joannes Bjartalid and Adrian Justinussen are alternatives having been introduced as substitutes in Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Moldova centre-back Iurie Iovu is suspended for this contest, which should lead to Mihail Stefan starting in the back three.

However, captain Vladyslav Baboglo will be assessed after being withdrawn during the latter stages versus Kazakhstan.

Petru Popescu scored both goals against Kazakhstan, taking him to four goals in nine games for the national team.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Vatnhamar, Faero, Edmundsson; Benjaminsen, Andreasen, Turi, Davidsen; Samuelsen, Knudsen, Sorensen

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Gherasimencov, Stefan, Baboglo; Revenco, Fratea, Rata, Perciun, Reabciuk; Popescu, Clescenco

We say: Faroe Islands 1-1 Moldova

After their surprise draw in Slovakia, Faroe Islands will be full of confidence for this contest. However, Moldova are on their own high, and we feel that the visitors to Torshavn will do enough to earn the share of the spoils that they require for second place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.