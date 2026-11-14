Nottingham Forest transfer news: Igor Jesus 'takes stance' over future amid winter exit talk

Igor Jesus reportedly has no plans to leave Nottingham Forest in order to return to Brazil.

In the summer of 2025, Forest paid a fee allegedly in the region of £10m to sign the attacker from Botafogo.

A total of 17 goals and five assists have been contributed across 59 appearances in all competitions, the Brazil international having already justified his transfer fee.

However, he remains with just seven goals and four assists in 43 Premier League outings, while just one strike has come in six such games in 2026-27.

With Liam Delap seemingly viewed as Oliver Glasner's first-choice forward, it has raised questions over Jesus's future at the City Ground.

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Igor Jesus makes decision on Nottingham Forest future

According to Sport Witness, the 25-year-old has no intention of returning to Brazil anytime soon.

Jesus is said to be prioritising remaining in the Premier League, even if he is seemingly not in line for guaranteed starts with Forest.

Former club Botafogo and Flamengo are said to be monitoring the situation, albeit aware that Jesus has a contract with the East Midlands outfit until 2029.

The player's representatives are also of the opinion that he should stay in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.

As per ESPN Brazil, Forest would demand in excess of £33m if any teams expressed serious interest in Jesus.

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Does Igor Jesus remain a strong squad option at Nottingham Forest?

A calf injury has prevented Jesus from featuring in four of Forest's last five games, his solitary outing since September 19 coming from the substitutes' bench against Manchester City before the November international break.

He has not played more than 31 minutes in a single game since August 29, emphasising that he has dropped down the pecking order.

However, he has only had the chance to play two games since scoring the winner against Aston Villa on September 12.

Providing that he stays fit, Jesus should earn regular minutes after the November international, but Delap's double versus Man City means that he can only expect to appear from the substitutes' bench in the short term.