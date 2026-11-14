Preview: Switzerland vs Scotland - prediction, team news, lineups

Switzerland welcome Scotland to Berit Sitterstadion on Monday night for a matchday six clash in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

The hosts have already secured top spot heading into the final game, while the visitors are still battling to finish second and in the promotion playoff place.

Match preview

Switzerland have bounced back from the heartbreak of their 2026 World Cup quarter-final elimination in superb style during the 2026-27 Nations League campaign.

Murat Yakin's side have won four and drawn one of their five Group 1 matches so far, leaving them comfortably at the top of the table with 13 points - five ahead of second-placed Slovenia.

Switzerland, as a result of their five-point lead with one game remaining, have already secured top spot and their promotion to League A for the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Regardless of their success, Yakin will want to see his side remain unbeaten across the entire group stage and secure another three points against Scotland on Monday.

The hosts have already proven their dominance over Scotland in the reverse fixture, winning 3-0 at Hampden Park on matchday two - marking one of four clean sheets they have recorded in the group stage.

Switzerland have also been particularly dangerous going forward, scoring 11 goals in their five matches, although they did fail to find the net for the first time in a 0-0 draw with Slovenia earlier in the November international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Scotland, meanwhile, head into Monday's encounter with plenty more at stake, as Sebastien Pocognoli's side remain in the race to secure a second-placed finish and the chance to earn promotion to League A.

Pocognoli, who took charge after long-serving boss Steve Clarke stood down following the disappointment of Scotland's World Cup, has recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in his first five matches at the helm.

Scotland, consequently, place third in the league and trail second-placed Slovenia by one point going into the final matchday, meaning Pocognoli's side must win and Slovenia draw or lose against North Macedonia if Scotland are to secure second in the group.

Although Scotland lost 3-0 to Switzerland in the reverse fixture, Pocognoli's side have shown significant signs of improvement since that defeat, scoring all of their five goals in the following three matches.

Scotland have also remained undefeated on the road in League B Group 1 so far, recording one win and one draw, keeping back-to-back clean sheets.

Scotland also boast a better record in this fixture than Switzerland, winning eight and losing six of their 18 encounters, although they have failed to win any of their last three clashes.

Switzerland Nations League form:

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Scotland Nations League form:

Scotland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Harry Langer, DeFodi Images

Switzerland are without Johan Manzambi after the midfielder left the squad due to a calf issue, meaning Fabian Rieder is likely to start in attacking midfield once again.

After failing to score against Slovenia, Yakin could make changes elsewhere in attack, meaning Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo could be joined by Zeki Amdouni.

Further back, Denis Zakaria and Remo Freuler should remain at the base of midfield, with Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi in central defence.

As for Scotland, after securing an important 2-1 win against North Macedonia, Pocognoli could name an unchanged starting 11 against Switzerland.

John McGinn scored a brace in that game, and the attacking midfielder could continue alongside Scott McTominay and behind Che Adams in the front three.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Athekame, Elvedi, Akanji, Britschgi; Freuler, Zakaria; Ndoye, Rieder, Amdouni; Embolo

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Porteous, Graham, Tierney; Doak, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams

We say: Switzerland 2-1 Scotland

Scotland may have more at stake but Switzerland have been the dominant force in League B Group 1, and we expect their unbeaten run to continue with another win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.