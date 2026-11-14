England injury news: Arsenal receive Ezri Konsa update as Thomas Tuchel gets double fitness boost ahead of Spain clash

Arsenal's Ezri Konsa and Inter Milan's Djed Spence have taken part in training ahead of England's UEFA Nations League clash against Spain.

The Three Lions officially secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday.

Guaranteed at least second place, England could still snatch first place away from Spain, who are currently three points clear after winning all five of their Nations League games.

The Three Lions have been handed a timely double fitness boost ahead of their daunting trip to the Metropolitano, with the news that Konsa and Spence took part in full training on Saturday after missing the win over Croatia.

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England receive double fitness boost ahead of Spain test

Konsa was not fit to play a role at Wembley, leading to the late call-up of Bournemouth defender James Hill.

Spence, meanwhile, has not played for England since playing a pivotal role in the 2026 World Cup campaign.

The 26-year-old missed the last international window through injury, and while he has recently returned to action for Inter, England decided against risking him in Thursday's victory.

As per Sky Sports News, there is a 'chance' that Konsa and Spence could feature against Spain if they prove they are fully match fit.

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What roles could Konsa, Spence play against Spain?

In Konsa's absence, Tuchel went into Thursday's games with Jarrel Quansah and Dan Burn as his central defensive pairing, the latter of whom was called up as a replacement for the injured Marc Guehi.

Quansah made a mistake for Petar Sucic's equaliser and is likely to make way if Konsa comes into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Tuchel is likely to stick with Lewis Hall at left-back, but there is some doubt as to whether he will keep faith with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right side of the back four.

If Tuchel opts to favour a defensively strong full-back, the door may open for Spence or Ben White to start at the Metropolitano.