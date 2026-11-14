Martin Odegaard reveals Arsenal contract "hope" as Gunners captain delivers update on future

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has revealed he is yet to hold discussions over a new contract.

Odegaard has established himself as one of the key figures in Mikel Arteta's squad, as demonstrated by the fact that he has been the club captain since the summer of 2022.

The Norwegian became the first Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy last term, although his campaign was disrupted by injury.

Odegaard has enjoyed a consistent run of games this season, allowing him to start all 12 of Arsenal's matches across the Premier League and Champions League, contributing four goals and an assist.

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Odegaard issues update on Arsenal contract situation

But while he remains an integral player in Arteta's squad, there is some doubt about his long-term future with the Gunners due to his uncertain contract situation.

Odegaard's current deal expires at the end of the 2027-28 season, meaning he will enter the final year of his contract next summer.

The Norway international has now offered an update on his future, revealing he has yet to hold discussions over a new deal despite being keen to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

“I’m happy and hope I can stay there for a long time to come, but we haven’t started on that yet,” Odegaard said while on international duty.

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Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Odegaard

While Odegaard is keen to sign a new deal, Arsenal would have to consider selling him if they are unable to reach an agreement by next summer.

That is because it would represent their last chance to command a considerable fee, with their main goal being to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2028.

Bayern Munich are believed to be among Odegaard's suitors and will surely be keeping a close eye on any contract developments over the coming months.

In the short term, Odegaard will be focusing on Norway's two Nations League games against Wales and Denmark, before he returns to Arsenal ahead of a Premier League away clash against Newcastle United.