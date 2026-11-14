Preview: Canada vs Guatemala - prediction, team news, lineups

Needing only to avoid defeat to advance into the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals, Canada will host Guatemala in leg two of that tie on Monday at BMO Field in Toronto.

The opening match between the two saw Canada hold on to a 3-2 victory, putting them in pole position to advance.

Match preview

They lost their inspirational leader early in their last match, but the Canadians did not lose their spirit, putting together a strong opening half against the Guatemalans with three goals.

The win for Jesse Marsch’s men came at a cost, as their captain Alphonso Davies was taken off less than 10 minutes into the match with a suspected lower body issue, having missed his share of action of late for the team through injury.

Their three goals in the opening leg were as many as this team had managed in their three internationals combined before that, while they conceded one more goal on Friday than they had in those last three games.

While they go into this game with a narrow one-goal advantage, Canada will fancy their chances of advancing, as they are without a defeat at BMO Field in nearly three years.

Les Rouges will hope to go beyond this stage for a second successive occasion, having beaten Suriname 4-0 on aggregate in this phase last season.

Canada have not lost to a Central American side in 90 minutes since Honduras beat them 2-1 in the group stage of this competition in 2022.

© Imago

It took them nearly 50 minutes to settle into the match, and by then it felt like it was already too late for Guatemala to mount a comeback on Friday.

Luis Fernando Tena’s team gave up as many goals in 45 minutes in leg one of this tie as they had in the entire group phase of this competition (three).

To avoid elimination on Monday, the Guatemalans must do something they have yet to do in 2026, win a match away from home.

Los Chapines have lost five of their six internationals played this year as the visiting team, failing to score on four of those occasions.

Guatemala have also lost two of their last three Nations League affairs away from home, conceding three goals in two of those instances.

Monday will mark the first time they play the Canucks in Canada since 2004, with Los Mayas pulling out a 2-0 win in Vancouver on that occasion.

Canada CONCACAF Nations League form:

Canada form (all competitions):

Guatemala CONCACAF Nations League form:

Guatemala form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

After his early injury on Friday, Alphonso Davies is out for Canada in leg two, leaving Ralph Priso as his likely replacement, while Kevin Khan is the only one in the squad seeking his first senior cap.

Tani Oluwaseyi netted his third on the international stage in leg one, with Liam Millar scoring for the second time and record goalscorer Jonathan David now up to 44 with the national team.

On the Guatemala side, Jonathan Franco and Carlos Estrada will serve the second of a three-match ban on Monday, while Jorge Aparicio is dealing with an ankle injury.

Oscar Santis put his team on the board in the second half Friday, while an own goal by Luc de Fougerolles in stoppage time has them within striking distance of turning this tie around.

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Laryea, De Fougerolles, Waterman, Priso; Buchanan, Saliba, Choiniere, Millar; Oluwaseyi, J. David

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Herrera, Yanes, Samayoa, Morales; Santis, Saravia, Rosales, Escobar; Lom, Rubin

We say: Canada 2-0 Guatemala (Canada advances 5-2 on aggregate)

The margin between these two is thin heading into this match, but the Guatemalans have rarely been able to create much away from home all year, and they have never beaten a North American side in this competition.

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