Preview: USA vs Canada - prediction, team news, lineups

Another North American rivalry takes centre stage on Tuesday as Canada pay a visit to Allianz Field in Minnesota to face the USA.

Over the weekend, the Yanks won a third straight friendly, 3-0 over Mexico, while the Canadians earned a 2-0 victory at home against Peru.

Match preview

At last, Mauricio Pochettino got the better of Mexico, with the American boss earning his first triumph on Saturday versus a North American side.

While his team benefitted from some horrendous Mexican errors, his players have been incredibly sharp in front of goal throughout this international window, scoring a combined 11 times in three games.

This window has been about the American youth shining, as at least eight different teenagers have made an appearance for the men’s team already, which is as many as they had in the last World Cup cycle (59 matches) going back to 2023.

They are unbeaten in their last five October fixtures in the United States, since Germany beat them 3-1 in a friendly in October 2023.

On Tuesday, they could suffer three successive defeats against Canada for the first time in over 50 years, last losing three in a row to their northern neighbours between 1957 and 1968.

The US men can improve their record at Allianz Field to 4-0 on Tuesday, winning those previous three matches by a combined margin of 11-0.

© Imago

Canada appear to have bounced back well from their last 16 exit at the World Cup, and like the US will seek to remain perfect in this international window.

The Canucks have won three of their last four competitive games, keeping a clean sheet in each of those triumphs, including their last two friendlies.

Tuesday will mark the first meeting for Jesse Marsch’s men against a CONCACAF opponent since January, when they blanked Guatemala in a friendly 1-0.

Since a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the 2025 Nations League semi-final, Canada have not lost in normal time in their last six meetings versus sides from CONCACAF.

The last time they lost to a team from their own region on American soil was at Allianz Field in the 2025 Gold Cup quarter-finals, when Guatemala got the better of them on penalties.

Marsch is a perfect 2-0 against the US, his country of birth, beating them 2-1 in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League third place match.

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Team News

© Imago / Marty Jean Louis

In this upcoming match, Yunus Musah can reach 50 caps for the US national team, Alex Freeman can collect a 25th consecutve cap, while Cole Campbell is the only American in this window still seeking his first appearance.

Julian Hall became the third American to score in his first three appearances on Saturday, while he and Cavan Sullivan became the fourth US teenage duo to score in the same match, with Malik Tillman netting his seventh internationally and Diego Kochen collecting his first clean sheet for the senior side.

As for Canada, record goalscorer Jonathan David can move all-alone into fifth for caps should he feature on Tuesday, while Richie Laryea can move all-alone into seventh in that department.

Jacob Shaffelburg had a brace against Peru, bringing his total up to eight with the national team, while Owen Goodman picked up his first cap between the sticks and didn't have to make a single stop to earn his first career international clean sheet.

USA possible starting lineup:

Schwake; Freeman, G. Campbell, A. Robinson, Miller; Berhalter, Musah; Reyna, Sullivan, Tillman; Hall

Canada possible starting lineup:

Pantemis; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Knight-Lebel, Petrasso; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Choiniere, Shaffelburg; J. David, Larin

We say: USA 2-1 Canada

These are two teams with plenty of quality and youthful exuberance, but we are leaning towards the Americans, who have been more potent, with Pochettino boasting a little more depth off the bench.