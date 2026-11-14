Arsenal 'transfer plans' for Antonio Nusa revealed as Gunners looking to bolster two key areas

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to bring Antonio Nusa to the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for RB Leipzig so far, registering six goals and eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Nusa, while there are suggestions that the Bundesliga side could be forced to part ways with their prized asset.

Arsenal transfer plans for Antonio Nusa

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According to a report from TeamTalk, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Nusa and have sent scouts to watch him in each of Leipzig's last three matches.

The North London club are reportedly looking to strengthen two key attacking positions in January, with the recruitment of a left-winger and a striker their top priorities.

The Gunners have set aside funds for their leading targets, a list that also includes Real Madrid forward Endrick.

The report claims that Nusa's name is firmly on Arsenal's radar and that the club have already held talks with the player's representatives.

Nusa is under contract with Leipzig until 2029, and the Bundesliga side are expected to demand a fee in the region of £66m for his services.

Will Arsenal move for Antonio Nusa?

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Nusa is a key player for Leipzig, and it would be a significant challenge for the Gunners to prise him away from the club midway through the season.

At the same time, Arsenal are looking to recruit players capable of making an immediate impact, and they believe Nusa has the quality to do exactly that.

The Norwegian is an exceptionally talented young player with his best years still ahead of him, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners would be prepared to pay such a hefty fee to secure his signature.

At that price, Nusa would become Arsenal's third-most expensive signing of all time, behind Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes, and the club must carefully consider that financial commitment before making their move.