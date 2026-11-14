Liverpool transfer news: Reds to 'hold talks' over loanee return in January

Liverpool are reportedly set to hold talks with Valencia over a potential early return for Harvey Elliott in the January transfer window.

Elliott joined Los Che on loan from Liverpool during the summer window, but he has made just six substitute appearances in La Liga, accumulating only 152 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, which also proved to be a frustrating experience for him.

After failing to impress Andoni Iraola sufficiently during pre-season, many believed that a move to Spain could help rejuvenate his career, but that has not been the case.

There were reports that Valencia had placed Elliott on a special fitness regime after he arrived at the club overweight, but it appears that they may already be losing patience with him.

Harvey Elliott to return to Liverpool?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to Las Provincias (via Sport Witness), Valencia could be looking to terminate his loan spell early, with talks potentially taking place over sending him back to Anfield.

Aside from concerns over his weight, Valencia are also reportedly unhappy with his lack of professionalism.

Elliott was sent off during the clash against Villarreal and subsequently issued an apology to his teammates.

Time appears to be running out for the midfielder, and unless he shows significant improvement in the coming weeks, an early return to Liverpool could be firmly on the cards.

Harvey Elliott: No future at Liverpool

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Elliott is under contract at Liverpool until 2028, but the chances of him reviving his career at Anfield appear slim.

Even if he returns in January, which would arguably bolster Liverpool's attacking options, there are doubts over whether Iraola would give him regular opportunities given the number of alternatives now at his disposal.

Liverpool have four versatile wide players in Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha and Cody Gakpo, leaving Elliott facing an uphill battle to force his way into the side.

There is also considerable competition for the number 10 role, meaning Liverpool would most likely look to send him out on another loan even if he returns in January.