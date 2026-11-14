Spain vs. England: How to watch UEFA Nations League fixture, date, time, live stream and TV channel

On Sunday, England will wrap up the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League league phase with an almighty test against the reigning world and European champions Spain.

The Three Lions are sitting in second spot in Group A3, while La Roja are in top spot with a perfect record after five games.

Here, Sports Mole covers all the information you need about how to tune into Sunday's highly anticipated contest.

What time does Spain vs. England kick off?

The game will get underway at 8:45pm local time, which makes it a 7:45pm start for UK viewers.

Where is Spain vs. England being played?

The game will be played at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano, which can hold over 70,000 supporters.

This will be Spain's first match at the venue since playing out a goalless draw in a friendly with Portugal in June 2021.

How to watch Spain vs. England in the UK

TV channels

The UEFA Nations League fixture will be free to watch on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can stream the match on the ITVX website and app, the latter of which is available on a number of devices, including phones, tablets and game consoles.

Meanwhile, those watching from Scotland can tune into the game via the STV Player.

Highlights

There will be match highlights available on the ITV Sport and England official YouTube channels.

The @itvfootball will share key moments of the game, including goals and any red cards.

What is at stake for Spain and England?

After winning the World Cup in July, Spain have continued their remarkable form with five consecutive Nations League victories, extending their overall winning run to 12 matches.

As a result, Luis de la Fuente's side enjoy a three-point lead at the top of Group A3, knowing they simply need to avoid defeat against England to seal first spot.

Like Spain, England have already clinched a quarter-final berth after bouncing back from a 3-2 defeat against La Roja with four consecutive victories in their home and away games against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel's side will snatch top spot if they are able to take three points from Sunday's fixture, but that will be easier said than done as Spain have not lost a competitive game since falling to a 2-0 defeat to Scotland in European Championship qualifying in March 2023.