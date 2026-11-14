Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils face La Liga 'competition' in Rayan Ait-Nouri race

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from La Liga giants Barcelona for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The 25-year-old defender has struggled for game time under Enzo Maresca, failing to feature in a single Premier League fixture so far.

The Algerian is on the fringes of Maresca's first-team plans, and an exit in January is highly on the cards.

Man Utd desperately need a new left-back, either in January or next summer, with Luke Shaw remaining the only first-choice option at the moment.

Ait-Nouri has no shortage of suitors, as Juventus are also reportedly interested in signing him as the Old Lady look to enjoy a positive Serie A campaign.

Barcelona eye move for Rayan Ait-Nouri?

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According to a report from Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Barcelona have emerged as an option for the former Wolves defender in January.

Ait-Nouri struggled for regular minutes under Pep Guardiola as well, but Maresca has overlooked him completely, and his agent Ali Barat is already looking to take him away from the club.

Hansi Flick has Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart as two options in left-back areas, but they are natural right-backs.

Alejandro Balde, who was linked with a move to Man Utd in the summer, remains another option at left-back, but he could be on the move in a few months time due to lack of game time.

Barcelona are looking at a profile like Ait-Nouri, who is an attacking left-back with loads of experience under his belt, and could make a move for him in January.

Rayan Ait-Nouri: Should Man Utd make a serious effort?

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The Red Devils will shortly see a major dugout alternation with Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge in place of Michael Carrick.

Man Utd are in the relegation zone, 18th in the Premier League table with eight points from 10 games, and may look to sign a few players who can make instant impact.

Barcelona are only willing to sign him on loan, while Man City want to sell him permanently, which means Man Utd can still push for a move for Ait-Nouri with a tempting offer.