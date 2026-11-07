Man United transfer news: Diogo Dalot replacement 'admired' as £33m Brazilian defender assessed ahead of January

Manchester United admire Roma right-back Wesley amid rumours Diogo Dalot could leave, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are set for a pivot clash in the Premier League on Sunday, when they welcome Aston Villa to Old Trafford.

A win for Michael Carrick's side could keep him from being dismissed by the club's hierarchy, but he will need his defence to improve if he is to remain in charge.

There are question marks regarding a number of players in the backline, including full-back Dalot, who has struggled all season.

Football Insider claim that United could turn their attention to Roma right-back Wesley, who is valued by Transfermarkt at €40m (£33.38m).

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Wesley to Man United rumours: Roma right-back assessed

It should be noted that Wesley has played a significant portion of his career at Roma on the left side of the pitch despite favouring his right foot.

The Brazilian's versatility would make him a string replacement for Dalot, who has often been used as cover at left-back, as well as at centre-back.

The 23-year-old has provided three assists in Serie A this season, and he has shown that he can be an energetic outlet on both flanks.

Wesley is not particularly strong defensively, though his ability to contribute with the ball may make him a valuable asset for Carrick's team.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Diogo Dalot future: Should Manchester United let defender leave?

Dalot has been linked with Roma, and if the Italian side's interest in the defender is genuine, there could be scope for a favourable exchange between the two clubs.

The Red Devils full-back is not the only defender with question marks about their future, with Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez all out of contract at the end of the season.

United have the option of extending Maguire's stay by another year, though perhaps keeping at least two of the quartet would be sensible in order to avoid too much disruption.