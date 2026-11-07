Man United vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Manchester United and Aston Villa will be looking to secure a morale-boosting win when they square off on Sunday.

Having endured contrasting fortunes in the Champions League on Tuesday night and with Villa boss Unai Emery having recently been suggested as an alternative to United manager Michael Carrick, the stakes feel high.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch the final Premier League fixture before the November international break.

What time does Man United vs. Aston Villa kick off?

The match between Man United and Aston Villa kicks off at 4:30pm, UK time, on Sunday, November 8.

Where is Man United vs. Aston Villa being played?

This match takes place at Old Trafford, the home of Man United, which boasts a capacity of 74,158.

How to watch Man United vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account before highlights are made available on the Sky Sports app after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Man United and Aston Villa?

Man United finally ended a nine-match winless streak in all competitions earlier this week with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Roma.

However, despite the remarkable Champions League turnaround, Carrick is still fighting to keep his job at the Theatre of Dreams.

Carrick's team currently sit in 17th position in the Premier League table and are yet to keep a clean sheet in the top flight.

Nevertheless, if Man United can defeat Villa on Sunday, they will move to within two points of opponents who are perceived to be on an upward trajectory.

Despite Emery having talked up Villa's progression and long-term plans on Friday, they make the trip to Old Trafford having failed to win any of their last three contests.