Mauricio Pochettino's plan of action 'revealed' as new Man United manager's assistants head to Manchester to begin preparations for Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly be ready to start work as Manchester United head coach on Wednesday morning, with the Red Devils arranging a private jet for the Argentine to head to England once his duties with the USA have concluded.

Man United appointed Pochettino as their new head coach on Friday, but he has not yet arrived in Manchester, having agreed to take charge of USA's two matches during this international period against Haiti.

The United States beat Haiti 6-0 in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final on November 14, with the second leg taking place at midnight on Tuesday UK time.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United have arranged a private jet which will see Pochettino land in England on Wednesday morning ready to begin work.

The report claims that the 54-year-old will speak to the media and then say goodbye to his players before heading to Manchester; he will therefore sleep on the plane and be ready to head straight to Carrington to begin work.

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Pochettino's staff have already travelled to Manchester

Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez and his son and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino have already travelled to Manchester.

First-team coach Miguel D’Agostino and fitness coach Silvia Tuya are set to follow.

"The assistants are ahead. After the game they flew to Manchester and they are there in advance," Pochettino told reporters on Monday.

"That was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the national team. They are there in advance. They are preparing because Wednesday when we will arrive it’s going to be non-stop, and then start with playing games."

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Pochettino's first game in charge of Man United will be Liverpool clash on November 22

Pochettino's first match in charge of the 20-time English champions will be Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

Man United will then head to Portugal at the start of next week to prepare for their Champions League contest with Sporting Lisbon on November 25.

Pochettino is expected to speak to the media at Carrington on Friday afternoon, where he will also be asked for a team news update ahead of the game with Liverpool.