Liverpool transfer news: Reds stance on 27y/o defender 'revealed' after impressive form

Liverpool would reportedly love to sign Ronald Araujo permanently from Barcelona following a series of impressive performances since his arrival at Anfield.

Araujo joined the Reds on loan from La Liga giants Barcelona, with the Merseyside club holding an option to make his move permanent for £47m.

The Uruguay international had struggled during the past couple of seasons at the Catalan club, making the switch a potentially beneficial move for all parties involved.

So far, the 27-year-old defender has proved to be an excellent addition, making 10 Premier League appearances and starting eight of them.

Ronald Araujo to Liverpool permanently: Chances revealed

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It has previously been reported that the Reds are considering signing Araujo permanently following his impressive start to life at Anfield.

With Conor Bradley sidelined, Araujo has done an excellent job filling the void at right-back, while he has also featured as a centre-back under Andoni Iraola.

According to Marca, Liverpool would happily make his move permanent right now, but they can only activate the option at the end of the season.

Araujo is said to be happy at Liverpool, but the Reds are taking a cautious approach to the defender's situation in case he suffers an injury or experiences a significant dip in form.

Should Liverpool sign Ronald Araujo permanently?

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Liverpool will need to recruit a new centre-back, and potentially another right-back, next season, making Araujo an appealing option.

Having spent an entire season working under Iraola, the defender should also have a much better understanding of the manager's tactical demands.

At the same time, much will depend on where Liverpool finish the campaign and whether their final league position influences their transfer plans.

Araujo still has several good years of football ahead of him, but the Reds may be tempted to invest the money in promising young talent or use it to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield.