Not just Alex Scott: Liverpool, Chelsea show 'interest' in highly-rated £20m defender ahead of January

Liverpool and Chelsea are among three Premier League clubs monitoring AC Milan defender Koni De Winter ahead of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has impressed at the San Siro this season, attracting attention alongside Manchester United.

However, the Serie A giants are reluctant to sanction his departure and consider him an important part of their long-term defensive plans.

Liverpool and Chelsea in race to sign Koni De Winter

© Imago

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Liverpool, Chelsea and United have all 'shown interest' in De Winter after his impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The Belgium international joined Milan from Genoa in the summer of 2025 and made 26 appearances in his debut season, gradually establishing himself as a reliable defensive option.

He has taken another step forward this term, featuring 11 times in Serie A and becoming an important member of the backline under ex-Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

De Winter's versatility is particularly attractive, having demonstrated an ability to operate in both a back three and a conventional back four.

His physical attributes and composure in possession have also helped him develop into an increasingly complete defender, with Milan viewing the £20m-rated titan as a potential future leader.

The Rossoneri are keen to strengthen their own defence in January, with Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio reportedly a major target, but that does not necessarily mean De Winter will be allowed to leave.

De Winter isn't the only transfer target Liverpool and Chelsea are battling for

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool and Chelsea could find themselves competing for several of the same players in January, with both clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options and improve the overall balance of their squads.

Their joint interest in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is another example, with both Premier League sides having been linked with a £100m move for the highly-rated Englishman.

De Winter would offer a different type of opportunity, potentially providing either club with a versatile defensive option capable of covering multiple positions.

There are clear similarities between the recruitment needs of the Reds and the Blues, meaning their paths could cross repeatedly as the winter window approaches.

However, Milan's determination to retain De Winter means a deal will not be straightforward, particularly if they are unwilling to entertain anything short of a substantial offer.

With Scott and De Winter both on their respective radars, the two English clubs could be set for an intriguing January transfer battle.