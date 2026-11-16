Man City: Why the international break could be vital for Maresca

Manchester City began the season with the impression that adapting to Enzo Maresca’s work would be quick. With seven wins in the opening Premier League rounds, the team took the lead and at one point opened up a six-point advantage over Arsenal. The run, however, was abruptly interrupted.

Defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest dropped the team to third place and allowed the current champions to pull clear at the top.

More than the scorelines, the performances exposed difficulties in competing physically, winning duels and protecting the defence when possession is lost. Maresca himself acknowledged that his team could not keep up with the intensity of the opposition in the first half.

So the November international break comes at a good time. The pause will not erase the problems that have appeared in recent weeks, nor does it mean that all the players will have days off. But it offers the manager a valuable opportunity to assess performance, recover players and work on adjustments that would hardly be possible with a run of matches.

Time to understand what has stopped working at Manchester City

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The drop in City’s level cannot be explained only by a lack of efficiency in front of goal.

The team can still control possession and produce offensive volume. Against Forest, for example, it finished the game with 79 per cent possession and 12 shots. The problem is that this control has not been enough to stop opponents finding space and creating dangerous situations.

One of the main issues is defensive protection. City have conceded 17 goals in eight matches and have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine games. The high defensive line, a hallmark of Maresca’s teams, demands coordination between the units and a quick ability to react to losing the ball. When the counter-press does not work, the defenders are left exposed to fast attacks and have to defend large spaces.

The absence of Rodri helps to explain part of this difficulty. The Spaniard offered reading of the game, interceptions and the quality to organise the build-up. More than a defensive midfielder who protects the defence, he is a player capable of anticipating danger and stopping counter-attacks before they gather speed. Without him, the rest of the midfield has to share responsibilities that Rodri used to take on almost alone.

Elliot Anderson has been important in this context, but so too is the distribution of roles. The presence of players such as Enzo Fernandez and Rayan Cherki adds technical quality and creativity, but also demands defensive cover. If the two play together without a structure that protects the central area, Anderson can be overburdened in covering and in physical duels.

The break allows Maresca to work on these relationships. One possibility is to adjust the make-up of the midfield, ensuring more balance between creation and protection. Another is to review the team’s positioning without the ball, especially the distance between the defensive line and the most advanced players. It is not necessarily a question of abandoning the style of play, but of finding ways to make it less vulnerable.

Recovering players is also part of the solution

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The calendar and the physical condition of the squad are another important aspect. City lost rhythm during a demanding period of fixtures, and the recovery of players can help the team regain the intensity needed to execute Maresca’s model.

It will also be important to monitor the situation of Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol. Both were substituted at half-time against Nottingham Forest because of physical problems, according to Maresca. The break could be useful to assess the extent of the issues and avoid important players returning before they are fully fit.

There is, however, a caveat: the international break is not a holiday for the whole squad. Several starters have been called up by their national teams, among them Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol, Guehi, Enzo Fernandez and Cherki. Travel and international commitments reduce the recovery time for some players, while others will be able to stay in Manchester and work directly with the coaching staff.

Even so, the break offers an opportunity to reorganise the workload and prepare the squad for what follows. In a season in which intensity is essential to the functioning of Maresca’s system, managing physical wear and tear is also part of the recovery process.

A fresh start before a decisive run of fixtures

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The break arrives at a time when City need to recover not only results, but also confidence in their own way of playing. The seven opening wins showed that the team has the resources to compete for the title. The three defeats that followed, on the other hand, revealed that there are still important adjustments to be made to sustain that level over an entire season.

The first challenge after the break will be against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. Then the team will face an even more significant fixture: the visit to Arsenal on 29 November. The six-point gap makes the direct meeting an important opportunity to close the distance, although the result will not be enough, by itself, to settle the title race.

For Maresca, the international break is a chance to find answers before the run of negative results turns into an even bigger problem. The manager needs to restore defensive solidity, find the best distribution of roles in midfield and make possession dominance translate into effective control of matches again.

City do not need to abandon their identity to react. Above all, they need to find a better balance between what they do with the ball and what they can do when they lose it. If the break allows Maresca to progress with this work and recover important players, the team could return better prepared to face a decisive stretch of the season.