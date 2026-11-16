Preview: Chile vs Colombia - prediction, team news, lineups

Fresh off the first of two consecutive meetings on Saturday, Chile and Colombia will meet for another international friendly and their final games of 2026 on Tuesday in Santiago.

Tuesday's hosts won the reverse fixture 1-0 away from home, extending their unbeaten streak against Chile.

Match preview

Chile return to action for their final game of the year on Tuesday aiming to bow out on a positive note after a tough year.

La Roja faced no competitive action in 2026, having fallen short in South American World Cup qualifying last year, meaning they have played just eight times prior to Tuesday's upcoming fixture, losing five and winning three of those.

Nicolas Cordova's team did end the September and October international break with a 2-0 victory over Mexico, thanks to goals from Maximiliano Gutierrez and Vicente Pizarro, but they failed to carry that into the final break of the term, falling short against Colombia again away from home last Saturday.

A trip to Cali ended in a 1-0 loss for La Roja, their fifth defeat in seven games while failing to score for a second time and making it a sixth game against Colombia without a win since a 2019 Copa America penalty shootout triumph.

Now taking their turn to have home advantage for the reverse fixture in Santiago, Chile will set out to end the year with a victory before looking forward and aiming to build in the new year.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip to Santiago aiming to round off their positive year with a double over Chile.

Colombia's 2026 will be remembered for a creditable showing at the World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada, as La Tricolor topped their group on seven points with two wins and a draw against Portugal.

They would then get past Ghana thanks to Jhon Arias's goal, before falling just short at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16, losing a penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

In four friendlies since, Nestor Lorenzo's team have won twice, firstly ending the September and October break by beating Peru 2-0 before they beat Chile in Cali on Saturday with a first-half own goal from Guillermo Maripan making the difference.

Now on seven wins in 13 games in the calendar year, Colombia head to Chile looking to make it a perfect final break of 2026 and record another victory.

Chile form (all competitions):

L W L L W L

Colombia form (all competitions):

W L D L W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Nicolas Cordova has a relatively inexperienced Chile squad for the November friendlies, with defenders Paulo Diaz and Benjamin Kuscevic and Paulo Diaz missing out while key midfielder Marcelino Nunez is also not involved.

Ben Brereton Diaz boasts the most experience in a young attacking unit, with 46 caps and 10 international goals to his name, and he may come in from the outset after a substitute appearance in the last game.

That is after Gutierrez, Gonzalo Tapia and Crystal Palace prospect Dario Osorio started in a front three in Colombia, while Rodrigo Echeverria, one of just four players aged above 30 years old, should continue in midfield alongside Vicente Pizarro.

Colombia have also seen plenty of change in their squad, particularly since the World Cup, with James Rodriguez, Juan Quintero and David Ospina retiring while Juan Cuadrado, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Richard Rios and Jhon Duran are also not involved.

Arguably the most notable omission is injured Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz, leaving La Tricolor light and inexperienced up top.

The line should again be led by Luis Suarez, who has eight goals in 21 caps and 13 in 15 appearances across the Primeira Liga and Champions League for Sporting Lisbon, while a new look squad is headlined by the likes of Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez and Jefferson Lerma.

Chile possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Villagra, Maripan, Ulloa; Loyola, Echeverria, Pizarro, Suazo; Osorio, Brereton Diaz, Gutierrez

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Velasquez; Duran, Puerta, Lerma, Perea; Suarez, Arias

We say: Chile 0-1 Colombia

Given both sides' relatively limited options at the top end of the pitch, we anticipate another low-scoring encounter on Tuesday and give the edge to the visitors to complete a double over Chile.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.