Preview: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania - prediction, team news, lineups

Romania will be battling for a chance at avoiding relegation from UEFA Nations League B on Tuesday, when they travel to face Bosnia-Herzegovina at Stadion Bilino Polje.

The Dragons have already secured second in Group B4, and are up against a Tricolorii team that need to win.

Match preview

Sergej Barbarez's Bosnia-Herzegovina will be hoping to end their group stage on a high note after nailing down a spot in the League A/B playoffs.

The Dragons were downed 3-2 by group winners Sweden on Saturday, conceding three first-half goals before falling agonisingly short of a comeback with two strikes of their own in the second period.

In fairness to Barbarez's side, that loss was their first of this Nations League campaign following two draws and two wins, including a 4-2 triumph over Tuesday's opponents on September 28.

Heading into this clash, Bosnia-Herzegovina are second with eight points - five behind Sweden but four clear of third-placed Poland - and securing the runners-up spot has presented the Dragons with a shot at promotion to League A.

Another victory in midweek could give the team a boost ahead of their playoff, and fans will be expecting a positive result, given that Barbarez's men have not suffered back-to-back defeats since November 2024.

© Imago / sport pictures-Razvan Pasarica

Meanwhile, Gheorghe Hagi's Romania have delivered a dire campaign so far, but escaping with all three points on Saturday has given them a glimmer of hope.

The Tricolorii lost each of their first four Nations League fixtures this term, conceding 13 goals while scoring just three in the process, and seemed doomed to relegation to League C.

However, a shock 2-1 victory over Poland last time out has placed Group B4's bottom side just one point behind the third-placed Eagles in the League B/C playoff spot.

Due to their 6-0 thrashing by Poland on October 2, Romania must beat Bosnia-Herzegovina while hoping that their rivals drop points to Sweden in order to avoid automatic demotion.

That being said, the Tricolorii have not come out on top in any of their eight away matches since hammering San Marino 5-1 in March 2025, losing six times and drawing twice.

Bosnia-Herzegovina Nations League form:

Romania Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Jesper Zerman, BILDBYRAN

Bosnia-Herzegovina have doubts about the readiness of striker Haris Tabakovic, who was forced off just 39 minutes into the clash against Sweden due to a knee injury.

If the Red Bull Salzburg man is unavailable, then Ermedin Demirovic could be joined by Ermin Mahmic up front on Tuesday, supported from out wide by Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic.

At the opposite end of the pitch, centre-back Dennis Hadzikadunic is sidelined with a muscle injury, so Nikola Katic and Stjepan Radeljic should start at the heart of Barbarez's defence.

As for Romania, they are missing midfielder Tudor Baluta, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards, so Alexandru Cicaldau, Vladimir Screciu and Vlad Dragomir are likely to operate in the centre of the park.

Elsewhere, Florinel Coman and Dennis Man look set to lead the line once again on Tuesday, aided in attack by Alanyaspor's Ianis Hagi.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Zlomislic; Dedic, Katic, Radeljic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Basic, Gigovic, Alajbegovic; Mahmic, Demirovic

Romania possible starting lineup:

Hindrich; Ratiu, Coubis, Dragusin, Eissat; Cicaldau, Screciu, Dragomir; Hagi; Coman, Man

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

Bosnia-Herzegovina may have lost to Sweden at the weekend, but they have proven resilient across this Nations League campaign and will be seen as overwhelming favourites on Tuesday.

Romania have struggled in League B, and given their dire away form - not to mention their four defeats this term - it would be surprising to see the visitors avoid another loss.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.