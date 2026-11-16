Preview: Liberia vs Cape Verde - prediction, team news, lineups

Bottom-placed Liberia host Cape Verde in a Group K fixture of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on Tuesday.

The first leg in Praia on November 13 finished 4-2 to Cape Verde, which lifted the Blue Sharks to three points in third place in a group where only the top two qualify, left Liberia on zero, and kept Mali on nine points and Rwanda on six above them.

Match preview

The Lone Stars sit bottom of Group K with no points from three matches, having scored three goals and conceded eight, a goal difference of -5 that leaves them six points behind second-placed Rwanda with nine still available.

Mohammed Adil Erradi, the Belgian-Moroccan appointed on a three-year contract on May 18, has yet to win a competitive match as Liberia coach, and a group calling itself the Concerned Stakeholders for Liberian Football Development demanded his dismissal on October 9, according to the Liberian Observer, citing a salary budgeted at US$98,450 a year.

The campaign opened with a 3-1 defeat in Kigali on September 25, where Sylvanus Nimely scored the only Liberian goal, and four days later Mali won 1-0 at this ground through Martial Tia’s 79th-minute strike after goalkeeper Tommy Songo pulled out of the starting line-up during the warm-up.

In Praia on November 13 Liberia trailed 3-1 after 43 minutes, with Franklin Nyenetue’s 36th-minute equaliser cancelled out two minutes later by a corner-kick header from Dje Tavares, before Ayouba Kosiah converted a stoppage-time penalty to set the final score at 4-2.

Liberia’s back three of Jamal Arago, Sampson Dweh and Emmanuel Fully conceded to a scramble in their own box, a corner and a marking lapse in the first leg, and the defence has now shipped eight goals in three qualifiers, an average of 2.67 per match.

The head-to-head record leans away from the hosts, as Liberia have lost their last three meetings with Cape Verde (2-1 in Accra on October 7, 2021, 1-0 in Mindelo on October 10, 2021, and 4-2 on November 13), although both of their wins in the series came in Monrovia, 3-0 in July 2000 and 1-0 on June 5, 2011.

Cape Verde arrive third in Group K on three points with a goal difference of -1 (six scored, seven conceded), and a win in Monrovia would take them to six, level with the total currently held by second-placed Rwanda, who host Mali in Kigali at the same 7pm GMT kick-off.

The Blue Sharks drew all three of their World Cup group matches in June (0-0 against Spain, 2-2 against Uruguay and 0-0 against Saudi Arabia) to reach the Round of 32 on their tournament debut, where Argentina beat them 3-2 after extra time on July 3, a 111th-minute own goal from Diney Borges settling it after Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral had pulled Cape Verde level twice.

Bubista then left to coach Moroccan club RS Berkane, and Humberto Bettencourt, his assistant for six years, was promoted on August 19, with his first two qualifiers producing a 3-1 defeat at Mali on September 25 and a 2-1 home defeat to Rwanda on September 29.

Those results extended a winless run to six matches, counting the World Cup (three draws and three defeats), which ended in Praia when Ayoni Santos, Dje Tavares, Dailon Livramento and substitute Derensili Sanches Fernandes scored in the 4-2 win, Bettencourt’s first victory in charge.

Cape Verde have conceded in all three of their qualifiers, seven goals at 2.33 per match, compared with five conceded across four World Cup matches, two of which were clean sheets against Spain and Saudi Arabia.

Bettencourt brought in six players for the double-header, among them David Moreira, Yuran Fernandes, Leandro Andrade, Ieltsin Camoes and Sanches Fernandes, and three of the four scorers in Praia (Santos, Tavares and Sanches Fernandes) were finding the net for the senior side for the first time.

Liberia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

L

L

Liberia form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

L

L

Cape Verde Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

L

W

Cape Verde form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Abaca/Alberto Boal

Liberia captain Oscar Dorley, the Al-Taawoun midfielder, is out with a hamstring injury and was left out of Erradi’s 24-man squad, while goalkeeper Derrick Julu of Niger Tornadoes was recalled to replace Songo, who has not featured since withdrawing from the Mali line-up on September 29.

Julu replaced Ashley Williams at half time in Praia, and Erradi said afterwards that Williams, who had played well against Mali, was not at his best, which points to Julu starting in goal on Tuesday.

Nyenetue, who plays for Ranheim, scored the equaliser in Praia and was replaced by William Gibson after 64 minutes with no injury reported.

Without Dorley, Nohan Kenneh and Solomon Tweh are the likeliest holding pairing in a four-man midfield that also used Edward Ledlum and Divine Teah of Slavia Prague, with Sampson Dweh of Viktoria Plzen anchoring the back three.

For the visitors, defender Wagner Pina, who had joined the training camp in Portugal, did not travel to Cape Verde for the first leg, and Bettencourt wished him a quick recovery.

The 26-man squad named on November 4 includes Vozinha, 40, defenders Logan Costa and Lopes Cabral, midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and 36-year-old captain Ryan Mendes, although Lopes Cabral was replaced at half time in Praia by Steven Moreira and the reason has not been given.

Bettencourt could keep the 4-1-4-1 that scored four in Praia, with Deroy Duarte shielding the back four, and he used all five substitutions there (Moreira, Monteiro, Laros Duarte, Sanches Fernandes and Camoes), which leaves a bench that is already familiar with the plan.

Liberia possible starting lineup:

Julu; Fully, Dweh, Jamal, Nimely; Ledlum, Tweh, Kenneh, Nyenetue; Teah, Kosiah

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; J. Paulo, Diney, Costa, L. Cabral; D. Duarte; Mendes, Tavares, Santos, Varela; Livramento

We say: Liberia 1-2 Cape Verde

The first leg showed where this tie will be decided, as Liberia conceded to a scramble in their own box, a corner and a marking lapse inside 43 minutes, and with Dorley absent and Erradi having already changed goalkeepers at half time, he has fewer ways to repair that in four days than Bettencourt has to exploit it again.

Liberia deserve credit for scoring twice in Praia and for restricting Mali to a 79th-minute winner on the synthetic surface at this ground, and both of their wins over Cape Verde came in Monrovia, but the later of them is 15 years old and Cape Verde’s own record of conceding in every qualifier gives the hosts a route to one goal, which is why 1-2 is a better call than a repeat of the four-goal margin.

A Cape Verde win would lift them to six points, which only equals Rwanda’s tally if the Amavubi lose to Mali in Kigali on the same evening, so Bettencourt’s side cannot treat the second leg as a formality.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.