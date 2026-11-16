Monday's Nations League predictions including Germany vs Netherlands, Greece vs Serbia

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a battle for top spot in League A Group 2, with Germany taking on Netherlands, while Greece are looking to take three points against Serbia to keep their hopes of finishing in the top two alive.

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Faroe Islands play host to Moldova on Monday night looking for the win that would see them finish in second place in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League.

However, the visitors only require a draw to ensure that they qualify for the promotion playoffs.

We say: Faroe Islands 1-1 Moldova

After their surprise draw in Slovakia, Faroe Islands will be full of confidence for this contest. However, Moldova are on their own high, and we feel that the visitors to Torshavn will do enough to earn the share of the spoils that they require for second place.

> Faroe Islands vs. Moldova preview

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Slovakia square off against Kazakhstan on Monday having already secured top spot in Group C3 of the UEFA Nations League.

In sharp contrast to the visitors earning promotion with a game to spare, Kazakhstan must win this fixture to have any chance of avoiding finishing bottom of the group.

We say: Kazakhstan 1-1 Slovakia

Slovakia will be motivated to retain their unbeaten record in the group, leading us to back the visitors to avoid defeat. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan perform better on familiar territory than on their travels, so a low-scoring draw could play out.

> Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia preview

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Lithuania welcome Liechtenstein to the Darius and Girenas Stadium on Monday evening for the final round of League D fixtures in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Trispalves fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Azerbaijan, while Blau-Rot lost to Milli Komanda by the same scoreline on Friday evening.

We say: Lithuania 3-0 Liechtenstein

With nothing to lose, Liechtenstein will be gunning to end their Nations League campaign on a high and claim their first victory over Lithuania in 15 years.

However, facing a Trispalves side who have lost just one of their previous five matches and took all three points when the nations met in September, it is difficult to see that happening and we predict the hosts to confirm a second-placed finish by winning on Monday evening.

> Lithuania vs. Liechtenstein preview

© Imago / Alex Nicodim

Estonia will welcome Bulgaria to the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn for Monday's UEFA Nations League encounter.

The hosts, who have secured a top-two finish, could still achieve automatic promotion, while the visitors only have pride to play for on the final matchday of the league phase.

We say: Estonia 1-0 Bulgaria

Estonia have proven to be a tough team to break down in Group C4, and considering Bulgaria have failed to score in three of their last four games, we think the hosts could edge a cagey contest on Monday.

> Estonia vs. Bulgaria preview

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Iceland will look to wrap up automatic promotion when they welcome Luxembourg to Reykjavik for Monday's Nations League encounter.

The hosts are sitting two points at the top of Group C4, while the visitors are languishing at the bottom of the standings ahead of the final matchday of the league phase.

We say: Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg

Iceland will be full of confidence after thrashing Bulgaria 5-0 last time out, and we think they will produce another free-scoring display against a Luxembourg side that are low on confidence after four consecutive defeats.

> Iceland vs. Luxembourg preview

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Gibraltar will be looking to finish their UEFA Nations League campaign on a positive note when they welcome Malta to Europa Point Stadium on Monday evening.

The visitors have already secured top spot in their League D group, while the hosts will be keen to pick up their first win.

We say: Gibraltar 0-1 Malta

Gibraltar should provide a tough test for Malta, but the visitors are unbeaten in the Nations League for a reason and should have enough quality to pick up the win.

> Gibraltar vs. Malta preview

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Switzerland welcome Scotland to Berit Sitterstadion on Monday night for a matchday six clash in UEFA Nations League League B Group 1.

The hosts have already secured top spot heading into the final game, while the visitors are still battling to finish second and in the promotion playoff place.

We say: Switzerland 2-1 Scotland

Scotland may have more at stake but Switzerland have been the dominant force in League B Group 1, and we expect their unbeaten run to continue with another win here.

> Switzerland vs. Scotland preview

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North Macedonia will welcome Slovenia to Tose Proeski Arena on Monday night for a matchday six clash in UEFA Nations League B Group 1.

The hosts' relegation to League C has already been confirmed, while the visitors are fighting to secure second place and a chance at promotion to League A.

We say: North Macedonia 0-2 Slovenia

Slovenia are undoubtedly the favourites to win this match, as demonstrated in their comfortable victory in the reverse fixture, and the visitors should secure all three points.

> North Macedonia vs. Slovenia preview

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Fighting for a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, Germany are set to host League A's Group A2 leaders, the Netherlands, at Olympiastadion Berlin on Monday.

Die Mannschaft know that they likely need to win to progress, while Oranje are through barring an unprecedented swing in goal-difference.

We say: Germany 2-1 Netherlands

The maths of the table may be complex, but Germany know that a simple victory will see them through to the quarter-finals.

Oranje have yet to lose in the Nations League this season, though with the stakes lowered, they could be caught off guard.

> Germany vs. Netherlands preview

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Under pressure in League A of the UEFA Nations League, Greece will welcome Serbia to Panthessaliko Stadium for their final Group A2 showdown on Monday.

The Azure and White are battling for a place in the quarter-finals, while the Eagles are competing to earn a place in the League A/B playoffs.

We say: Greece 3-1 Serbia

Greece may have been hammered 7-0 by the Netherlands last time out, but that defeat came as a shock, and with a place in the quarter-finals at stake, the hosts will be motivated to bounce back.

Serbia have struggled throughout this term's Nations League, and it would be surprising to see them avoid a sixth consecutive defeat on Monday.

> Greece vs. Serbia preview