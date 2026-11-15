Preview: Nicaragua vs Montserrat - prediction, team news, lineups

Nicaragua and Montserrat will face off in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League play-in tie at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time.

The Blue and White claimed a 2-1 victory away from home in the first leg and will head into the return fixture full of confidence as they look to finish the job in front of their home supporters.

Match preview

Juan Cruz Real's side have endured a horror Nations League campaign, failing to pick up a single point from four matches.

They have scored only four goals and conceded 14 as they finished at the bottom of League A's Group A.

After four defeats in a row, Nicaragua produced a strong performance at Estadio Cibao, where they took full advantage of an extra man after the home side were reduced to 10 men inside the opening 20 minutes.

Despite going a goal down, an own goal from Samuel Fenton sparked a revival, while Efrain Mejia scored in the 72nd minute to give them a slender lead heading into the second leg.

© Iconsport / Walter G. Arce Sr., ZUMA Press Wire, Alamy

Montserrat are the underdogs in this tie, having earned their place in the play-in round from League C, but they have shown few weaknesses so far.

Despite losing a man so early in the first leg, they still managed to find the net, meaning the tie remains very much in the balance heading into the return fixture.

Gabriel Calderon's side won all four of their matches in League C's Group A, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once.

Montserrat kept clean sheets in three of those outings, but they have never tasted victory against their opponents in four attempts, which could prove a psychological hurdle.

Nicaragua CONCACAF Nations League form:

Nicaragua form (all competitions):

Montserrat CONCACAF Nations League form:

Montserrat form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Nicaragua could look to field a similar side to the one that started the first leg, although Cruz Real may be tempted to hand right-winger Mejia a starting role after his impressive performance earlier this week.

Juan Barrera failed to make a significant impact in the previous match, but he is still likely to retain his place, with Jaime Moreno once again expected to make a cameo appearance from the bench.

The visitors will definitely be without Lenni Cirino, who was sent off in the first leg.

Captain Alex Dyer appeared to pick up an injury towards the closing stages of that encounter before being replaced by Vashim Roache, and his absence would represent a major blow.

Tyrone Baker may have to settle for a place on the bench, but versatile midfielder Kaleem Simon could come into the starting XI.

Nicaragua possible starting lineup:

Mayorga; Gutierrez, Cano, Perez, Quijano; R Cole, Salinas, Hernandez, Mejia, Talavera; Smith

Montserrat possible starting lineup:

Carter-Rodgers; Cirino, Furlong, Dorsett, Townsend-West; Barzey, Kirnon, Dyer, Simon; Comley, Boatswain

We say: Nicaragua 2-1 Montserrat

Nicaragua have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches and have conceded the opening goal in five of those encounters. However, buoyed by their first-leg victory, we expect the hosts to produce a stronger performance on home soil and narrowly secure another win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.