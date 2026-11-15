Spain 2-3 England: Highlights, man of the match, stats as world champions lose 43-game unbeaten run

England inflicted Spain's first defeat in 43 games on the World Cup winners with a sensational 3-2 victory in the Nations League, thus progressing to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Evidently learning their lessons from their gut-wrenching World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina, the Three Lions exploded out of the blocks in the Spanish capital, but Luis de la Fuente's backline weathered the early storm.

The world champions soon began to threaten James Trafford's goal too, but England got the reward their endeavours warranted on the stroke of the break, as Harry Kane dispatched a controversial penalty.

Neither the home nor away fans could then comprehend what they witnessed inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half, as Arsenal duo Ezri Konsa and Ben White incredibly extended England's lead, but the visitors were then forced to strap in for a nail-biting ending.

Barely moments after England's third went in, Elliot Anderson was sent off for a last-man foul and Mikel Oyarzabal dispatched the resulting penalty, before an Anthony Gordon error ended with Nico Williams cutting the arrears further.

However, the 10 men of England heroically held out in the dying embers to condemn Spain to their first loss since March 2024, and usurp the world and European champions at the top of League A Group 3.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

THE FIRST TEAM TO BEAT SPAIN IN TWO AND A HALF YEARS ? England bring Spain's unbeaten run to an end ? https://t.co/uAIJMqjcZC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 15, 2026

The last time Spain lost a football match before tonight, Jurgen Klopp was Liverpool manager, Manchester City were the Premier League champions, and Gareth Southgate was preparing the Three Lions for Euro 2024.

England fans could have been forgiven for writing their team off before the first ball was kicked, but once the first ball was kicked, Tuchel's men took the game to the world champions in a wholly unexpected manner.

De la Fuente's hitherto perfect troops could not live with England's intensity, pressing and sheer will to win, which they only matched when their visitors went down to 10 men - never before.

Spain also needed two individual mistakes from England to earn their route back into the game, but when the Three Lions maintained their discipline, the best in the world had no answers.

Before tonight's game, a former England striker told Sports Mole that the Three Lions must worship the Nations League like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Based on the evidence of November 15, they absolutely are.

SPAIN VS. ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Harry Kane goal vs. Spain (45th min, Spain 0-1 England)

No saving that ? @HKane puts the #ThreeLions ahead against Spain at the interval ? https://t.co/FWNh3DEiPq — England (@England) November 15, 2026

No less than they deserve!

Whistle-happy referee Clement Turpin does not hesitate to point to the penalty spot when Kane goes down under the challenge of Pau Cubarsi, and he is also unmoved by Spain's protests for a foul on Marc Cucurella beforehand.

Unai Simon goes the right way, but Kane's penalty is inch-perfect, rippling the corner of the net to put England in front.

Ezri Konsa goal vs. Spain (53rd min, Spain 0-2 England)

Our second goal of the night ? Rice ? Konsa https://t.co/UN6oiQLgvU — England (@England) November 15, 2026

If this was on your bingo card tonight, fancy giving me tomorrow's lottery numbers too?

The Arsenal boys combine to double England's extraordinary lead, as Declan Rice's corner is on the money for Konsa to head home from a few yards out!

Ben White goal vs. Spain (57th min, Spain 0-3 England)

"This England team are RUNNING RIOT in Spain" ? ? They lead the World Cup winners by 3-0 in Madrid!! WOW. https://t.co/2GuDnscRb4 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 15, 2026

All of a sudden, White is no longer the England football villain!

The Arsenal full-back makes a quintessential lung-busting run into the area and is picked out by Jude Bellingham before firing home through Simon's legs.

Is Spain's record unbeaten run about to end?

Mikel Oyarzabal goal vs. England (65th min, Spain 1-3 England)

Spain get one back, as Oyarzabal scores from the penalty spot. The World Cup winners are back in it ??? https://t.co/Q8cXi2dPbF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 15, 2026

Hold that thought...

Jarell Quansah makes a fatal error for the second time in two games, being robbed of possession on the edge of his own box, and Anderson feels he has no choice but to bring Lamine Yamal down from behind as the teenager bears down on goal.

After the Manchester City man receives the least contentious red card, Oyarzabal makes no mistake from the spot, reducing the deficit just after England were reduced in personnel...

Nico Williams goal vs. England (75th min, Spain 2-3 England)

"We've got a proper game on our hands" ? Nico Williams finds the back of the net, and Spain are within one goal ? https://t.co/5bMCNX6pzd — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 15, 2026

England lose the ball again, Spain score again...

Gordon is the guilty party this time, being caught out by Barcelona teammate Pedri in the middle third, and fellow Blaugrana man Fermin Lopez then sprays a wonderful ball to Yamal down the right.

The 19-year-old spots the run of a free Williams, times his pass to perfection, and the Athletic Bilbao winger sweeps home Spain's second off the post to set up an unmissable finale.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BEN WHITE

Wow! What a game. What an unbelievable win. Just superb. Magnificent performances all over the pitch from England. Brilliant moments for Trafford at the end. Ben White with the winner!! What a story. https://t.co/iTPeQhdXIR — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 15, 2026

For two key moments.

First, the goal that ended up winning England the game. Second, a remarkable last-ditch block that almost certainly prevented Williams from levelling the game.

James Trafford's out-of-this-world double save deserves its own mention, but not a single soul can question White's commitment to the England national team now.

SPAIN VS. ENGLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Spain 64%-36% England

Shots: Spain 23-9 England

Shots on target: Spain 7-5 England

Corners: Spain 4-6 England

Fouls: Spain 14-15 England

BEST STATS

43 - England have inflicted upon Spain their first defeat since March 2024 against Colombia in a friendly, 968 days ago. It puts to an end the longest ever unbeaten run by a European nation in all competitions (43 games). Vanquished. https://t.co/cTA31Gqbpu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2026

10 - England have won 10 consecutive away games in all competitions – the first time they have ever won 10 in a row on their travels in their history. Perfect. https://t.co/0emRCs0vui — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2026

7 - Harry Kane is only the second ever player to score in seven successive away appearances for England, after Tom Finney from September 1946 to May 1948. Heaven. https://t.co/zCuPRVtfHM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2026

2 - Through Ezri Konsa and Ben White, this is the first time that two @Arsenal defenders have scored in an England game. Gunners. https://t.co/wCukpqGmH6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2026

5 - Completed dribbles in the first half of Spain v England: 5 - Lewis Hall 0 - Spain's 10 outfielders combined Impression. https://t.co/5kZj2NpDrw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 15, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Both Spain and England will learn their Nations League quarter-final opponents when the draw is made on Friday; the Three Lions are seeded thanks to their group winners status, while La Roja are unseeded.

The last eight then takes place in March, the first legs across the 25th and 27th before the return fixtures across the 28th and 30th.