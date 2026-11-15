England team news: Thomas Tuchel cuts three players from squad for Spain UEFA Nations League clash

Thomas Tuchel has left three players out of his England squad for Sunday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain.

The Three Lions make the trip to Madrid needing to beat the world champions to have a chance of finishing top of the group.

Thursday's 2-1 victory over Croatia has put England in that position as they bid to pull off the notable achievement of toppling their long-standing undefeated hosts.

Tuchel has been boosted by the return of Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence, who missed the previous fixture due to fitness issues.

However, that has resulted in a trio of players being omitted from the group for Sunday's pivotal showdown.

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Which England players are missing Spain game

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, Toffees midfielder James Garner and Fulham starlet Josh King are the three players to miss out.

Of those players, only Garner earned minutes as a substitute against Croatia.

King had been hoping to make his senior England debut as reward for his eye-catching form in the Premier League.

Instead, he has been allowed to return to club duties alongside the Everton pair.

Tuchel has opted for Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Dan Burn, James Hill and Ben White to be his centre-back options.

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Will Konsa, Spence start for England against Spain?

While Konsa will almost certainly be recalled to the England XI, it is unclear whether Quansah or Burn will drop out.

Meanwhile, Tuchel appears likely to stick with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall as his full-backs, subsequently leaving Spence to take a place on the substitutes' bench.