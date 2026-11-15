Preview: Rwanda vs Mali - prediction, team news, lineups

The top two teams in Group K of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers face off at Stade Amahoro on Tuesday as Rwanda host Mali.

This is the second meeting between the sides in four days, after Mali edged a 3-2 victory in Bamako last Friday.

Match preview

Rwanda entered the clash at Stade du 26 Mars on a five-match unbeaten run - four of which were wins - and with the chance to move top of their AFCON qualifying group. They appeared set to do so after goals from Jojea Kwizera and Phanuel Kavita, only for a late collapse to result in a 3-2 defeat.

Beyond missing out on a crucial three points, Stephen Constantine’s men squandered the chance to claim their first victory over Mali in five attempts, a result that would have provided a major psychological boost ahead of the rematch in Kigali.

Amavubi will be eager to return to winning ways and avoid leaving their AFCON hopes in the balance ahead of the final round of qualifiers next March.

Victory on Tuesday could move Rwanda six points clear in the race for a place at the 2027 finals, but defeat could see them slip behind Cape Verde, who are now just behind after their win over Liberia.

Tuesday’s hosts are unbeaten at home since October, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four matches. Another solid defensive display - having never kept a shutout against Mali - would be a key step toward ending their winless run in this fixture.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Like Rwanda, Mali are also in the early stages of a new managerial era, and Anthony da Silva has made an impressive start at the helm - going unbeaten in his first four matches since taking over in June following Tom Saintfiet’s departure.

The most recent of those came against Rwanda last time out, as Les Aigles demonstrated their ability to win matches in different ways by securing their first comeback victory since eliminating 10-man Tunisia at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations.

One of only four teams still boasting a perfect record in the current qualifiers, Mali can move within touching distance of a place at the 2027 AFCON finals, where they will look to extend their run of 10 consecutive tournament appearances dating back to 2008.

Much of that success is due to Mali’s impressive qualifying record, having won five straight and gone 11 matches unbeaten since June 2023 (W9, D2) - a run bettered only by Morocco on the continent in that span.

Not since November 2021 have Tuesday’s visitors won four straight competitive matches, handing them the opportunity to make more history under a manager who has wasted no time stamping his authority on proceedings.

Rwanda Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

L

Rwanda form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

L

Mali Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

W

Mali form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Jojea Kwizera was directly involved in both of Rwanda’s goals last time out, and the 27-year-old will be eager to make an impact once again.

Djihad Bizimana has featured in all of his side’s AFCON qualifiers since November 2019 - a streak set to continue on Tuesday.

Ousmane Camara was forced off with an injury late in Mali’s last outing, making the centre-back a doubt for this fixture.

If Camara is unavailable, Cheick Keita could be handed his first competitive start at the heart of the defence.

Lassine Sinayoko has registered five goals and five assists in his last ten appearances for club and country. The Paris FC forward, who set up Moussa Kounfolo Yeo’s equaliser in Bamako, will be aiming to get back on the scoresheet.

Rwanda possible starting lineup:

Ntwari; Niyomugabo, Kavita, Mutsinzi, Byiringiro; Iradukunda, Bizimana, Ruboneka, Kwizera; Mickels, Biramahire

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Traore, Camara, Gassama, Guindo; Sangare, Haidara; Yeo, Doumbia, Nene; Sinayoko

We say: Rwanda 1-1 Mali

As with last week’s encounter, there is little to separate the sides, so another tightly contested match is expected.

Mali’s superior quality proved decisive in the reverse fixture, but we expect Rwanda to claim a point this time and avoid falling six points adrift of their visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.